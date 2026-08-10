Sahar and her children. [Photo: Eman Abu Zayed/Al Jazeera]

The crushing Israeli siege of the Gaza Strip is leading to catastrophic conditions for genocide survivors as they endure severe shortages of food, water, medicine, shelter, and other essential supplies.

Two-thirds of the population is suffering from food insecurity, according to the latest UN assessment. “Approximately 67 percent of Gaza’s population suffers from food insecurity, while more than 200,000 people — about 10 percent of the population — are in the phase immediately preceding a formal famine declaration under the international food security classification,” Justin Brady, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Palestine, said last week.

For the people of Gaza, this translates to a daily struggle for food.

Sahar al-Bardini is the sole provider for her three young children — Omar (6 years old), Sama (4), and Mahmoud (3) — after her husband was killed by the Israelis in northern Gaza three years ago. “During last year’s famine, the whole family — Omar and Sama in particular — suffered from a lack of food and vital nutrients,” Al Jazeera reported on Sunday. “Eggs and vegetables were difficult to find in markets and when available, almost impossible to afford.

“Even though the family can eat more regularly today, they still only have one meal a day.”

Sahar’s young children are still feeling the effects of the famine from last year, when malnutrition and hunger triggered by Israel’s medieval siege killed at least 361 Palestinians, including 130 children.

“Omar and Sama became very weak during the famine and lost a lot of weight. Even after food became more available, it took them around six months to gradually regain their health and weight,” Sahar told Al Jazeera. “My biggest fear is that my children will become weak again. I want to see them healthy, but the food they need isn’t easy for me to provide every day.”

Sahar, who lives in a tent at the al-Zawaida camp in central Gaza, gets food from community kitchens, where the meals consist mostly of rice and other basic staples, but she very rarely gets meat. The children are deprived of the essential nutrients and protein they need to grow.

“The meal fills their stomachs, but it doesn’t contain everything a child’s body needs to be properly nourished and regain strength,” Sahar said. “The children need a more varied diet — they need eggs, vegetables, fruit, meat and other things. I try to provide whatever I can but my means are limited.”

The food vouchers and any assistance she receives all go towards funding the family’s most urgent need: food. “When I receive food vouchers, I try to make the most of them. Everything is expensive, and I’m carrying the responsibility of three children on my own,” she said.

Shimaa, 25, the mother of two-year-old Selina, recounted how, in the absence of milk during the last famine, she was forced to find alternatives for her daughter.

“I tried to feed her whatever I had. Sometimes I gave her lentils instead of milk because I didn’t have milk to give her,” she told Al Jazeera. “I work day and night so I can provide her with food and everything she needs — everything I do is so I can see her in better health.”

Despite her hard work to feed her child, the mother is unable to stave off the effects of hunger on her young daughter.

“Even after the famine eased, its effects didn’t go away for my daughter,” Shimaa said. “I’m worried about her and I’m trying to do everything I can to help her get better.”

Despite the supposed ceasefire of last October, the Israelis have kept a tight leash on the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave. They have allowed only a small fraction of the 600 aid trucks agreed to enter Gaza each day. As a result, Gaza’s genocide survivors continue to struggle for normalcy. Children, with their weak bodies and weakened immunity, are bearing the brunt of the Israeli savagery.

Also read: Israel has killed one Palestinian child every day since the ‘ceasefire’

“A child who has experienced severe malnutrition needs a period of regular nutrition and follow-up care to regain their weight and resume healthy growth,” nutrition specialist Dr. Ghada Jibril told Al Jazeera.

“The end of acute hunger does not mean that the effects of malnutrition disappear immediately. Children need a varied diet, not simply enough food to fill their stomachs — protein, iron, vitamins and minerals are essential for growth, brain development and a strong immune system. Recovering from malnutrition takes time, appropriate food and follow-up care.”

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