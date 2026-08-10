Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
8h

The Devil IsRael.

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
7h

"Human dignity". The two words seem completely inappropriate to even write or utter in the context of Gaza. Anything containing humans that Israel goes near, touches, is instantly rendered into a state of indignity, transgression, malefaction, outrage on the humanity of some poor soul or souls.

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