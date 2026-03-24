Fireballs engulfed entire towns.

The scorching heat devoured flesh.

The red-hot embers glowed for days,

Leaving in their wake mere soot and ash.

But some infernos were more contained,

Lit up and snuffed out at will.

These small bonfires seared little pants,

Poking bloody holes in soft knees — drill after drill.

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