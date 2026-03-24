Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
7h

The durability of these people under constant duress. How they resist and continue on should be a stunning study in sociology for years to come -- if the academic sociology community has any guts. Isn't corrupted by the shadow of Zionism.

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Fawad Ali's avatar
Fawad Ali
7h

Damned monsters. They all need to be hunted down.

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