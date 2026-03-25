Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
13h

Torturing toddlers. In the most critical stage of brain development. Now there's a sure way to screw up a life long term.

The people who really should undergo torture are whoever teaches these techniques to the torturers — whoever screws up their minds into the mutated perversity necessary to perform these acts.

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Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
14hEdited

This state should be vaporized. Go home to your native countries jews of Israel. You are currently living in a failed F'ed up state.

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