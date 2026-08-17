Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wants the genocidal Israeli troops to “kill 30 or 40” people in Gaza every night and go beyond “those who pose a danger … at that particular moment.”

Ben-Gvir made these comments to Rom Braslavski — a former Israeli prisoner of war held in Gaza after the Palestinian resistance’s October 7 operation — in a podcast episode that surfaced on Sunday.

“There are people there who are not worthy of life. They shouldn’t live. They’re not even people,” Ben-Gvir added while calling for the targeted killings of Palestinians in Gaza.

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While Ben-Gvir gets singled out for his clownish comportment and his lack of a filter when speaking to the media and the “civilised” West, such views are not exclusively held by him. Countless Israeli military officials and political leaders have made similar depraved remarks since the start of the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

In its International Court of Justice (ICJ) application alleging genocide against Palestinians in Gaza by Israel, South Africa devoted a section titled Expressions of Genocidal Intent against the Palestinian People by Israeli State Officials and Others. The section ran to nine pages (pp. 59 to 67) and collected statements from nearly every Israeli cabinet minister.

Since the very start of the genocide, the Israelis have not only been stating their genocidal intent, but also publicly broadcasting it.

Israeli leaders are merely voicing what their constituents want.

A vast majority of Israelis have aired similar views in numerous surveys. In June last year, for example, a stunning 64 percent of Israelis, irrespective of their political affiliation, believed that “there are no innocents” in Gaza.

Remarkably, in a November 2025 poll, 84 percent of Israeli Jews gave their military an excellent or very good grade for its moral conduct! “Those surveyed were asked to give the IDF a score between 1 and 5 regarding its moral conduct in combat, with 5 being excellent. 60 percent of respondents gave the IDF a score of 5 and 24 percent gave a score of 4, which shows that 84 percent of the Jewish public gives the IDF an excellent or very good score regarding its moral conduct,” Israel Hayom reported.

Ben-Gvir is a near-perfect representative of the Jewish supremacist ideology shared by the overwhelming majority of Israeli Jews. As the national security minister of the Jewish state, he is in charge of the rape and torture dungeons that pass for prisons in the self-proclaimed Only Democracy in the Middle East.

Ben-Gvir has made a habit of raiding these dungeons — which are full of emaciated and tortured Palestinians, most of them held without charge — and filming their brutalisation for the pleasure of his constituents.

He was at the forefront of a new Israeli law that exclusively punishes Palestinians by execution.

More recently, as part of the election campaign for the October polls, Ben-Gvir posted an AI-generated video depicting a starving Palestinian detainee, as well as real videos mocking detainees who describe poor detention conditions.

That’s the kind of sadism that gets Israeli Jews to vote for Jewish supremacists like Ben-Gvir. They appreciate nothing less.

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This is not hyperbole. Consider the latest projections for the upcoming Israeli elections. Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) is expected to secure at least eight seats in the 120-seat Knesset; that’s a 33 percent increase from its current six seats.

Dehumanising Palestinians pays political dividends in genocidal Israeli society, whose strongest glue is the mass slaughter of Arabs.

As I have written previously:

History suggests that in extremist or ideologically totalising societies, succession rarely produces moderation. The very logic of extremism demands perpetual escalation. Each leader must prove his purity by outdoing his predecessor in ruthlessness, devotion, and ideological fervour — or risk being branded a traitor to the cause. What begins as a movement to “defend” or “preserve” becomes a machine that devours its own creators and spawns ever worse Frankenstein monsters.

Ben-Gvir, who proudly hangs a photo of the Jewish terrorist Baruch Goldstein in his living room, may not be the next Israeli prime minister, but rest assured that in the decrepit cesspool that is Israel there is no shortage of worse monsters willing to carry his torch.

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