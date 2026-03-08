For over a week since the start of their illegal war against Iran, the Judeo-Americans have been suffering the consequences of their folly as Iranians decimate their bases across the Middle East, shut down the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, strike American and Israeli military positions with great force and regularity, and show no sign of imminent state collapse despite losing their leader. But that has not deterred the aggressors from already setting their sights on the next target.

Earlier this week, the imperial propaganda rag the Wall Street Journal published an article titled An Urgent Need to Contain Turkey. Full of deceit, as is typical of all mainstream Western media, the article attempts to make a case for toppling the Erdogan government in Turkey after Iran.

(On a side note, the Wall Street Journal published an “opinion piece” by the illiterate Palestinian traitor and Israeli-funded ISIS terrorist “Mr. Yasser Abu Shabab” last July.)

From the very first lines, the tone is set: “While neutralizing the regional threat posed by Iran, the U.S. and Israel must ensure that Turkey doesn’t take its place.” The article goes on to disparage Erdogan, a Western ally and NATO member, for such things as calling the illegal Judeo-American assault on Tehran illegal and for expressing basic courtesy at the demise of the revered Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei: “Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran as a ‘clear violation’ of international law. Mr. Erdoğan also said he was ‘saddened’ by the death of Iran’s former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.”

It gets progressively worse and unhinged.

The article has been written by one Bradley Martin, who happens to be — no points for guessing — a usual suspect:

As the saying goes, it’s always the ones you least expect.

Martin is not just a Jewish hack freelancing his thoughts. He is echoing a vision shared by the Israeli leadership.

Last month, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was equally explicit when he declared at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations that “a new Turkish threat is emerging.”

He went on, “I warn — Turkey is the new Iran. Erdogan is a sophisticated and dangerous adversary who wants to encircle Israel.”

Of course, Israelis never need to produce any evidence for their claims, no matter how outlandish — whether about raped Jewish women who were never raped, beheaded Jewish babies who were never beheaded, or an adversarial Turkish leader facilitating a Jewish genocide of fellow Muslims.

Netanyahu has also expressed distrust of Erdogan, famously not wanting any Turkish presence in the post-genocide Gaza plans. From a Reuters report last October:

Responding to a question about the idea of Turkish security forces in Gaza, Netanyahu said: “I have very strong opinions about that. Want to guess what they are?”

Erdogan has been nothing short of a dependable Israeli ally throughout their two and a half years of genocide in the Gaza Strip. He has helped Israel by being the conduit for oil from the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline from Azerbaijan. Oil from Baku arrives at the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, and tankers then ship the crude to Israeli ports such as Ashkelon or Haifa.

This route supplies nearly half of Israel’s fuel, without which the genocidal Israelis would struggle to keep the country running, let alone commit a live-streamed ritual human slaughter for 29 months running.

Anti-genocide Turkish protesters have been brutalised and jailed, with one lamenting, “It looks like actually Turkey cares more [about] money than Palestinian people’s lives.”

When Erdogan imposed a trade embargo on Israel, it was easily bypassed by the Israelis. They simply started importing to Palestinians in the West Bank. “Palestinian imports from Turkey amounted to $119.6 million in July [2024], which compares with just $9.3 million in July 2023,” an Israeli outlet reported, highlighting the ingenuity of the Israeli Jews.

Furthermore, Turkish ships laden with food, clothes, and building materials meant for the genocidal Israelis were routed to the Jewish state via Greece to overcome the ban.

Turkish authorities took no action to plug the loopholes, giving the impression that they were intentional.

Apart from bombastic rhetoric aimed at assuaging the angry Muslims of Turkey, horrified by the genocide of fellow Muslims in Palestine, Erdogan has done nothing meaningful to stop the Israeli extermination campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Yet, from the Judeo-American perspective, there is an “urgent need to contain Turkey.”

As they lust after Greater Israel, it is important for the Jewish supremacists to destroy every Muslim nation — no matter how friendly — that could even hypothetically ruin their genocidal plans in the region, both in the near and distant future.

On their path of perpetual slaughter there must be no barriers.

US General Wesley Clark revealed back in 2007 that there was a memo in the Pentagon on “how we’re going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and finishing off, Iran.” The first six in that list are in the ruins, and the plans for reducing the seventh to the same fate are currently underfoot.

But the boundaries of Greater Israel are elastic. They continually expand and subsume every land the Jewish supremacists covet and therefore must remove every threat, real or imagined. So if it’s Iran today and Turkey tomorrow there will be something else for the day after tomorrow.

“The greatest mission that we have is to prevent the militant Islamic regime from meeting up with nuclear weapons — or from nuclear weapons meeting up with the Islamic regime,” Netanyahu said back in 2012.

He then named the potential dangers facing his bloodthirsty nuclear state: “The first is called Iran, and the second is called Pakistan, or more specifically, a Taliban takeover of Pakistan. Because if these radical regimes have nuclear weapons, they will not obey the rules that have been obeyed in the last almost seven decades.”

There you go — there’s a target even after Turkey.

As the area of Israeli savagery continues to spread at an alarming pace, with nothing to check their barbaric campaigns of mass ritual human sacrifice, the expanding fireball currently engulfing Iran has already determined its next targets. Propagandists like Bradley Martin of the Wall Street Journal will keep reminding you why these genocides are vital to your interests. Pay attention.

