On paper, there is a ceasefire in Iran. The reality, however, is very different. The United States continues to blockade Iran, an action that constitutes an act of war under international law. But that is not all. The US is also regularly bombing Iranian islands and vessels, terming these ceasefire violations “self-defense strikes,” and, after every violation, its officials promptly declare that the ceasefire continues to hold.

In doing so, the Americans are replicating the Israeli model of a ceasefire in Palestine and Lebanon. In the Gaza Strip, the Israelis continue to destroy whatever remains of the Gaza Strip and have killed 936 genocide survivors since the October “ceasefire” went into effect. In Lebanon, the Israelis killed over 300 Lebanese between the November 2024 “ceasefire” and March 2, when Hezbollah began retaliating against Israeli violations. Since the resumption of Hezbollah’s retaliation in March, the Israelis have accelerated their savagery, killing over 3,500 Lebanese over the past three months while claiming they are abiding by the ceasefire that was agreed upon in April. Laughably, the non-existent ceasefire was extended for another 45 days last month.

However, unlike the Palestinian resistance and Hezbollah, Iran is not letting the Americans get away with their egregious crimes against their people. After the Americans attacked an IRGC communications tower south of Qeshm Island on Tuesday, the Iranians attacked a US-Israeli vessel using naval missiles and launched a series of strikes on American bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

“In a renewed act of aggression, the American enemy also targeted an IRGC communications tower on Qeshm Island,” the IRGC said in a statement. “In response to this aggression, its airbase and its helicopter base stationed in one of the countries in the region [Kuwait], as well as the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, were subjected to an attack by missiles and drones of the IRGC Aerospace Force.”

“We warned previously that in the event of aggression, the response would be different and harsher, and we have acted accordingly,” it added. “These responses should serve as a lesson.”

On Tuesday night, there was intense air defence activity in Kuwait as Iranians rained down a barrage of missiles and drones. Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence reported that it engaged 13 Iranian missiles and 17 UAVs.

Share

The US Central Command claimed that the Iranian attacks failed to achieve their objectives. “Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbors; however, all failed to hit their intended targets,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

“Two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart enroute, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by U.S. and Bahrain air defense forces.”

However, satellite images appeared to reveal a different reality. They showed the destruction of four warehouses at Camp Buehring — which is a staging post for US troops — and an aircraft hangar at the Ali Al-Salem Airbase in Kuwait:

More than five dozen civilians were reported to have been injured, while one Indian national was killed in the Iranian attacks.

Kuwait International Airport was badly damaged by the Iranian barrage:

Share

The extent of the damage in Bahrain remains unknown.

Iranian retaliatory strikes on America’s Middle Eastern bases repeat a tactic Iran employed during the Ramadan War, when it hit the vast majority of American assets in the region. Apart from wrecking American military hardware worth billions of dollars, the Iranian strikes severely impacted civilian life in five of the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, with the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain bearing the brunt of the righteous Iranian fury.

Moreover, the Iranian closure of the Strait of Hormuz has severely impacted the flow of oil and gas from the American vassals, crippling the principal drivers of economies that remain overwhelmingly dependent on hydrocarbon exports.

The latest Iranian retaliatory fire is yet more proof that far from benefiting from their subservience to Washington — a subservience pursued at the expense of their people, faith, and culture — the Gulf monarchies have been transformed into frontline targets in a conflict not of their making. By hosting American bases and aligning their security policies with US-Israeli objectives of domination over their region, they have exposed their populations, infrastructure, and economies to devastating reprisals while gaining little beyond increasingly hollow security guarantees.

The destruction inflicted on military installations, airports, and critical infrastructure continues to serve as a stark reminder that American security guarantees are not worth the paper they are written on. The long-suffering Palestinians have long implored the Gulf Arabs to awaken from their deep slumber. “You are today the guardians of the blood, and the duty of the hour is actual involvement in the battle between truth and falsehood,” Al-Qassam’s Abu Obeida beseeched them on Tuesday. “Silence or standing on the sidelines is no longer acceptable.”

However, the silent tears of Palestinians and the deafening sound of bombs falling on their fragile bodies have failed to stir the Gulf monarchs. Now, even as missiles strike their own lands and the consequences of their alignment with Washington and Tel Aviv arrive on their doorstep, they appear no more willing to abandon the path that has brought them to this point.

Share

I’ve never put up a paywall, but this newsletter wouldn’t be possible without your support. If you are able, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription here, on Ko-fi, or on Patreon. You can also buy me a coffee or two at the link below. Thank you!

Buy me a coffee