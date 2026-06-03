Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
15h

The meek and the victims rejoice when a bully is stood up to and put in its place. I'd say it's way past time!

Thank you Palestine Will Be Free

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
15h

The Kissinger quote:

"To be an enemy of America can be dangerous. To be a friend can be fatal".

Americans are only now beginning to learn that kissing Trumps Ass means eating more s--t.

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