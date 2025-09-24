Ansarallah struck Eilat in southern Israel with a suicide drone that caused more than two dozen casualties among the squatters in occupied Palestine on Wednesday evening. Two of the injured are reported to be in serious condition, while one was moderately wounded in the drone attack, according to reports in the Israeli press.

The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) in a statement confirmed targeting “two Israeli enemy targets” in Eilat. “The UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation using two drones targeting two Israeli enemy targets in the Umm al-Rashrash area [Eilat] in southern occupied Palestine,” the YAF stated. “The operation successfully achieved its goal, thanks to Allah, while interceptor systems failed to intercept it.”

The explosive-laden drone appeared to have fallen in a relatively open area, thereby mitigating the damage:

Israeli outlets have reported that attempts to intercept the Yemeni projectile failed despite the occupation army’s best efforts. “The military acknowledged that attempts to intercept the drone had failed, with two Iron Dome interceptor missiles fired at the unmanned aircraft, while noting that sirens had sounded a warning of an attack ‘according to protocol’,” The Times of Israel reported.

Israel Katz, a biblical psychopath who moonlights as Israel’s defence minister, issued another threat against Ansarallah after threatening to unleash all ten biblical plagues on the Yemenis earlier this month. “The Houthi terrorists refuse to learn from Iran, Lebanon, and Gaza, and will learn the hard way,” Katz wrote on Twitter after the Eilat attack. “Those who harm Israel will be harmed sevenfold.”

Such unhinged rants and threats have had precisely zero effect on the Yemenis, despite their having taken severe hits from the Israelis as well as their American and British backers in coordinated attacks. The US and the UK halted their assault after the Americans signed a truce with Yemen in May, having failed to show any results from their relentless bombings of civilian infrastructure in the Arab world’s poorest nation. As a consequence, the onus of terrorising Yemeni civilians fell solely on Israel — an illegitimate rape-and-death cult imposed on the Arabs in 1948. It is relishing the added responsibility, having killed dozens in strikes on Yemeni civilians — but the Yemenis do not back down from a righteous fight.

Ansarallah, also known as the Houthis, has escalated its operations in recent weeks, especially after the Israelis assassinated the Yemeni prime minister along with almost his entire cabinet in an airstrike in the capital Sana’a as the ministers convened for a meeting late last month. The Yemeni Armed Forces struck Ramon Airport in southern occupied Palestine two weeks ago while one of its drones struck a hotel in Eilat last week.

Moreover, their blockade of the Red Sea has bankrupted the Israeli port of Eilat. Recent attempts by Israel-bound ships to evade the blockade were met with immediate Yemeni fire, sinking two ships in two days in July.

Ansarallah has consistently maintained that it will cease its operations once the Israelis stop their genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza — where they have already killed hundreds of thousands of defenceless Palestinians over the past two years — and end the nearly two-decade blockade of the besieged enclave.

Indeed, the Yemenis stopped attacking the Israelis during the brief ceasefire in Gaza at the start of this year. However, they resumed operations once the Israelis restarted their live-streamed barbarism, after collapsing the agreement with the Palestinian resistance.

The Yemenis aren’t stopping anytime soon. “The Yemeni Armed Forces salute all the steadfast mujahideen stationed in the Gaza Strip as they defend the entire nation with unparalleled sacrifices and unparalleled heroism,” the YAF statement added. “From dear Yemen, we will continue to stand with you and by your side with all our capabilities and potential. We will not stop, with the help of God Almighty, until the aggression against you stops and the siege is lifted.”

The Yemenis do not joke around. Yemen remains the only state that has adhered to the Genocide Convention, which obligates nations to take steps to prevent genocide. The Yemenis for the last two years have repeatedly warned that they are improving their weapons and will not shy away from escalating their attacks on the genocidal Israelis unless their barbarism ceases. The pace and increasing success of Ansarallah attacks indicate technological progress.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, paid rich tribute to the Yemeni operation. It issued a poster featuring Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, the chief of Ansarallah, and Abu Obeida, the spokesman of Al-Qassam, with the following excerpt from the latter’s speech on 18 July:

We extend our salutations to our dear and blessed people in Yemen — the land of wisdom and faith — to their armed forces, and to the sincere brothers of Ansarallah, who astonished the world with their steadfastness and the truthfulness of their stance on Palestine, Gaza, its people, and its fighters. They imposed an effective front on the enemy and presented a decisive argument against those who remained idle and submissive — among the major Arab and Islamic regimes, powers, and parties.

Soon after, Al-Qassam reposted a song titled Brothers of Truth by its military choir, praising the Yemenis and their steadfast resistance to the ongoing egregious Israeli crimes in Gaza.

The video — with English subtitles — features some of the greatest operations by the Palestinian resistance and Ansarallah over the past two years:

