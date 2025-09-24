Palestine Will Be Free

14h

I am from Vancouver,Canada and i want to congratulate Ansarallah for its successful strike in Eilat in Southern Israel killing a couple of dozen Enemy Casualties there. That is worth celebrating ! Ansarallah is making the Middle East a better place to live in. Ansarallah got a better chance of driving Israel out of Palestine than Israeli Innovation Minister, Gila Gamliel who says We will make Gaza uninhabitable until the Population leaves. Ansarallah knows what they are fighting for while Israel kills Civilians, Doctors and Nurses in Gaza. Also the whole world supports Palestine and condemns Genocidal Israel.Also Israel is Not a country and got to be kept alive by the US Gov't and its western Allies. Long Live Ansarallah and the Al-Qassam Brigades. Death to Genocidal Israel !

15h

BDS Israel.

Starve this beast

