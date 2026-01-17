Aisha al-Agha endured 27 days in the besieged Gaza Strip before breathing her last.

Aisha al-Agha, just 27 days old, froze to death in her family’s flimsy plastic tent, which failed to keep out the cold during the punishing winter currently ravaging the Gaza Strip, becoming the latest victim of the Israeli siege of the enclave.

Aisha’s death in Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis, on Saturday makes her the eighth Palestinian infant to have succumbed to the cold this winter, as children remain the worst affected after two years of relentless bombardment, siege, and repeated displacement from one part of the Strip to another at short Israeli notice.

Aisha’s father said that she was normal when they went to sleep on Friday night. They later woke to find her body stiff and unresponsive from the cold. Aisha’s mother described the final hours, saying her baby’s lips changed colour and her body hardened despite repeated attempts to keep her warm throughout the night, Quds News Network reported.

The doctors at Nasser Medical Complex declared her dead.

In an interview with QNN, Dr. Hatem Dhaheer, head of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Nasser Hospital, explained that premature babies are most during the winter cold and remain at great risk.

“Most of the infants who die suddenly from cold are premature babies or those weighing less than 2.5 kilograms,” Dr. Dhaheer said. “Their bodies are extremely fragile, and even a small drop in temperature can have catastrophic consequences.”

When an infant’s body temperature falls below 33 degrees Celsius, survival becomes unlikely. “At this level, hypothermia causes bleeding in the brain and sometimes the lungs,” Dr. Dhaheer explained. “It also triggers a severe drop in heart rate, and within hours the body stops responding, even to mechanical ventilation.”

Many of the deaths occurred among infants who were recently discharged from neonatal incubators and sent to tents that provide inadequate shelter for their fragile bodies. “They left the hospital in relatively good condition,” he said. “But they were returned to environments that were neither suitable nor warm, tents exposed to sea winds. Tragically, they died shortly afterward.”

“Each of these deaths is more than a number,” Dr. Dhaheer added. “They are tiny lives with families clinging to hope. When these children are sent back to tents, it is a struggle no infant should have to face.”

As part of the so-called “ceasefire” that came into effect on October 10 last year, the Israelis were stipulated to allow 600 trucks of aid daily into the Gaza Strip. However, in the 100 days since then, the Israelis have permitted less than half of that number, as the Strip grapples with a severe shortage of food, medicines, and adequate shelter. The inclement weather, as rains have flooded large parts of the enclave and soaked battered mattresses inside tattered plastic tents, has made the conditions catastrophic for the survivors of the ongoing Western- and Arab-backed Israeli genocide.

Aside from choking the supply of essentials, the Israelis have also continued to slaughter civilians with complete impunity. They have killed more than 450 Palestinians since the start of the “ceasefire,” including at least 165 children and 63 women.

What ceasefire?

The “ceasefire” deal was meant to bring calm to the enclave after two years of non-stop bombings and eventually see the withdrawal of the Israelis from the over 50 percent of the Strip they occupied on October 10. However, they have only gone on to entrench their presence in the enclave even further, while continuing to kill Palestinians with alarming regularity.

“According to follow-up by our field researchers, since the ceasefire was declared on 10 October 2025, the IOF have continued air and artillery bombardments, gunfire, and recurrent demolitions within areas located along the so-called ‘yellow line,’ aimed at destroying the remaining houses and buildings,” Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) reported on Friday.

“Field observations in the Gaza Strip indicate that claims of a ceasefire have no basis on the ground,” the PCHR report added. “The Israeli military aggression continues openly and systematically, with bombardment and gunfire occurring day and night. Residential neighborhoods, including displacement camps, remain direct targets, and gunfire continues to strike areas densely populated by displaced people. These incidents demonstrate a consistent and ongoing pattern of attacks, rather than isolated incidents.”

Second phase?

The “ceasefire” plan was attributed to Trump, who gave the Palestinians an ultimatum to accept his farcical proposal or face consequences. The United States and a number of Muslim states act as the guarantors of Trump’s truce. But abandoning their responsibilities as mediators, they have refused to hold the Israelis to account for their egregious criminality.

While the Israelis received every single one of their prisoners of war within days of the start of the “ceasefire” and every dead Israeli’s body — except one — within weeks, the Palestinians have nothing to show for their acquiescence to the lopsided deal. They continue to be killed, their territory is being stolen, crossings remain closed for the movement of people, aid is far below the agreed amount, and thousands of their detainees are being abused and raped in Israeli dungeons.

None of these violations has prompted the guarantors to raise an objection. Instead, patting himself on the back for a job well done in the first phase of the truce, Trump has announced the start of the second phase.

Trump will lead the so-called “Board of Peace.” Its executive board members include avowed Jewish supremacists and Trump henchmen Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, along with British war criminal Tony Blair, Secretary of State and illegal invasion enthusiast Marco Rubio, banksters Ajay Banga and Marc Rowan, and political advisor Robert Gabriel.

It appears more a Board of Grift than peace.

According to the White House, “Each Executive Board member will oversee a defined portfolio critical to Gaza’s stabilization and long-term success, including, but not limited to, governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilization.”

Separately, a Gaza Executive Board “will help support effective governance and the delivery of best-in-class services that advance peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of Gaza.” US Major General Jasper Jeffers will command the so-called International Stabilisation Force (ISF).

No Palestinian is part of the executive board or the Gaza executive board.

The banality with which the destruction of Gaza, the incineration of its 2.3 million inhabitants over the past two years, and now its colonisation is being carried out is astonishing. Since the farcical Trump plan has the UN’s imprimatur, the implication that the Palestinian slaughter and dispossession has the world’s backing is hard to miss.

As Palestinian infants continue to freeze to death and their parents struggle to feed and protect them under a crushing Israeli siege, the world looks the other way as if they do not exist. Meanwhile, vile politics is being played over their mounting dead bodies.

