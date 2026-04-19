Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
2d

The US/UK Western powers seem to have decided Israel can do no wrong.

Nobody is reporting on the fact that Israhell has decided to hang/dispose of their prisoners held without justice.

WHo the fuck is going to STOP this?

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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
2d

These are some of the most disturbing allegations imaginable, and if even a fraction of this reporting is accurate, it points to grave human rights violations that demand independent, international investigation and accountability. Testimonies like these shouldn’t be ignored—but they also need to be rigorously verified by multiple credible bodies so that the truth is undeniable and cannot be dismissed as propaganda.

What’s especially troubling is the pattern the report claims: not just isolated abuse, but systematic practices and a lack of accountability. That’s the kind of allegation that, in any context, should trigger global scrutiny—not selective outrage depending on who the accused is.

If we actually care about human rights, then the standard has to be consistent: no state, military, or group should be above investigation when credible evidence of torture or sexual violence emerges. The victims—whoever they are—deserve more than silence, denial, or politicization. They deserve the truth, and they deserve justice.

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