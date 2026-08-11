It’s been a year since the Israelis dropped a bomb on a journalists’ tent just outside Al-Shifa Hospital on August 10, 2025, killing Al Jazeera’s Anas Al-Sharif and four of his colleagues: Mohammed Qreiqeh, Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, and Moamen Aliwa. Through his journalism, forged in the searing heat of the Gaza Holocaust, Anas had become the voice of his people as they were being slaughtered round the clock by the Israelis, who were dropping the most devastating Western-supplied bombs with total impunity.

Anas’s courageous journalism, which saw him report from the scenes of numerous Israeli massacres, had made him a prime target for assassination. He continued to report on Israeli war crimes from northern Gaza, despite evacuation orders. Having already witnessed the martyrdom of dozens of his colleagues, including his close friend, Ismail al-Ghoul, Anas was fully aware of the danger he was facing.

Mere weeks before his assassination, he told CPJ that he lived with the “feeling that I could be bombed and martyred at any moment.”

Anas was unwilling to leave his people, even if it came at the expense of his own life.

His mother, Fawzia Al-Sharif, recounted how he rejected evacuation for himself, his wife, and his mother, stating that he would only leave Gaza “for paradise.”

Anas knew he was among the top names on the Israeli hit list, and his press vest would be no protection against a genocidal entity that has slaughtered more than 250 journalists since the start of the Gaza genocide without repercussions.

Anas, who was only 28 at the time of his martyrdom, had written his will months in advance of his assassination, and its final message — “Do not forget Gaza” — echoes louder than ever as his people continue to be slaughtered day and night, a year after his martyrdom:

This is my will, and my final message.

If these words reach you, know that Israel has succeeded in killing me and silencing my voice.

First, peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.

God knows that I have given everything I possess, every effort and every ounce of strength, to be a support and a voice for my people, ever since I opened my eyes to life in the alleys and streets of the Jabalia refugee camp. My hope was that God would grant me enough years to return, with my family and loved ones, to our original hometown of occupied Asqalan (“al-Majdal”). But God’s will came first, and His decree is carried out.

I have lived through pain in all its details, and I have tasted loss and grief many times. Yet I never once hesitated to convey the truth exactly as it was, without falsification or distortion, so that God may bear witness against those who stayed silent, those who accepted our killing, those who suffocated our breath, and those whose hearts were unmoved by the torn bodies of our children and women, and who did nothing to stop the massacre our people have endured for more than a year and a half.

I entrust you with Palestine, the jewel of the crown of Muslims, and the heartbeat of every free soul in this world.

I entrust you with its people and with its wronged, innocent children, who were not given enough time in life to dream or live in safety and peace—whose pure bodies were crushed beneath thousands of tons of Israeli bombs and missiles, torn apart and scattered against the walls.

I entrust you not to be silenced by chains, nor held back by borders. Be bridges toward the liberation of land and people, until the sun of dignity and freedom rises over our usurped homeland.

I entrust you with my family, to treat them well.

I entrust you with the apple of my eye, my beloved daughter, Sham, whom the days did not allow me to watch grow as I had always dreamed.

And I entrust you with my dear son, Salah, whom I wished to stand beside and guide until he became strong enough to bear my burdens and carry on the mission.

I entrust you with my beloved mother, whose blessed prayers brought me to where I am, whose supplications were my fortress, and whose light was my path. I pray that God strengthens her heart and rewards her for me with the best of rewards.

And I entrust you also with my lifelong companion, my beloved wife, Umm Salah, Bayan, whom the war separated from me for long days and months, yet she remained faithful to the covenant, steadfast like the trunk of an olive tree that does not bend, patient and steadfast, carrying the trust in my absence with all her strength and faith.

I entrust you to gather around them and to be their support after God Almighty.

If I die, I die steadfast upon the principle, and I bear witness before God that I am content with His decree, faithful in meeting Him, and certain that what is with God is better and everlasting.

O God, accept me among the martyrs, forgive me my past and future sins, and make my blood a light that illuminates the path of freedom for my people and my family.

Forgive me if I have fallen short, and pray for me with mercy, for I have kept my covenant and have neither changed nor altered.

Do not forget Gaza…

And do not forget me in your sincere prayers for forgiveness and acceptance.

Anas Jamal al-Sharif

06 April 2025

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