Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Waheedah Muhammad's avatar
Waheedah Muhammad
6h

We have not and will not forget you or your sacrifice Anas. Nor will we forget or give up all that you fought for—and against.

By Allah—Palestine will be free!!!

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Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
6h

Depriving Salah and Sham of their father, for the crime of reporting the facts of the Zionist genocide in Gaza -- good work, "most moral army" in the world.

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