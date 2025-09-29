Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, on Sunday released one of its longest pieces of footage from the two years of relentless battles against Israeli terrorists during the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The footage is from a remarkable operation in Khan Yunis on August 20 that had resulted in several Israeli casualties. It reveals the supreme battle-preparedness of the Qassam fighters, intelligence gathering, troop monitoring, and renowned bravery in confronting the genocidaires at point-blank range. Moreover, it shows for the umpteenth time that nearly two years into a brutal genocide that has seen it lose nearly all of its top brass, Qassam’s command and control remain intact.

More importantly, the sheer scale of the operation in Khan Yunis, which has been under non-stop attack for months by the Israelis as part of their ongoing genocidal campaign, shocked the Israeli military and the press. As I reported at the time, the Israeli press described it as an “unusual operation” and questioned the effectiveness of the occupation forces in Gaza, as Palestinian fighters continued to emerge from tunnels in utterly devastated terrains to inflict deadly blows on the Israeli terrorists.

At the time of the operation Qassam reported several Israeli casualties, but the Israelis remained tight-lipped about their losses.

Some Qassam fighters were martyred in the operation, and even when facing imminent death, one fighter was captured on film attempting to blow up an Israeli tank just before it crushed him to death.

Astonishingly, one fighter in the video reveals that Qassam was using the same tunnel for a fourth time! Perhaps if the terrorists of the Israeli death-and-rape cult found time away from prancing around in the lingerie of dead and displaced Palestinian women, slaughtering babies for fun, and chanting Jewish prayers in destroyed mosques, they could learn to fight a battle against armed men.

The Qassam footage and the accompanying commentary by the participating fighters — one of whom carried out a martyrdom mission as part of the operation — have revealed why it was such a remarkable ambush that shook the Israelis.

The targeted area.

In the nearly seven-minute footage, Al-Qassam first outlines the ensuing action:

Al-Qassam fighters stormed the site with an infantry unit and targeted a number of Merkava 4 guard tanks with several Shuath explosives, guerrilla action devices, and Al-Yassin 105 shells.

The close-support force targeted a number of houses where occupation soldiers were fortified, pinning them down with six anti-fortification and anti-personnel shells and machine-gun fire.

Several fighters stormed the houses and finished off a number of occupation soldiers inside at point-blank range with light weapons and hand grenades.

Our fighters pounded the area surrounding the operation with mortar fire to cut off reinforcements, and the site itself was shelled to secure the fighters’ withdrawal.

As soon as the rescue force arrived, one of the martyrdom-seekers detonated himself among the soldiers, leaving them dead and wounded.

These details point to multiple casualties, but to this day there is no clarity on the exact number of Israelis killed in the deadly operation, as the occupation military continues to hide its losses at the hands of sandal-and-tracks-clad, made-in-Gaza weapon-wielding men — who have no access even to nutritious food due to the crushing Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip, in place for nearly two decades — let alone state-of-the-art killing machines handed out to the Israeli genocidaires as free gifts by their genocidal white benefactors.

Qassam figher: “The enemy failed to detect the fighters, as the same tunnel opening was used for the fourth consecutive time.”

Setting the stage for the operation that follows, one fighter explains that, as the Israelis were setting up new combat positions and launching ground manoeuvres, they did not realise that all their movements were being continuously monitored by the Palestinian freedom fighters. He said:

After the resistance leadership studied the enemy’s behaviour in its ground manoeuvres inside the Strip, by establishing new combat positions within populated areas from which to launch attacks on our people. In doing so, it neglected that the resistance was closely monitoring it. As a result, we detected the establishment of a new site located on the southeastern borders of the Khan Yunis Brigade.

He continued:

Despite the enemy’s complete air superiority and its intensive ground surveillance, our fighters were able to monitor the enemy forces from the first moment the site was established. The enemy failed to detect the fighters, as the same tunnel opening was used for the fourth consecutive time, where the location of the operation was monitored from the attack site to gather accurate information exactly one day before the operation.

Then another fighter, with his back to the camera, pays rich tribute to the role of Muhammad Sinwar — former Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar’s younger brother — who took charge of the Qassam Brigades after Yahya’s martyrdom last October following a legendary last stand that will become lore for the coming centuries. Muhammad was also martyred in a treacherous Israeli airstrike in May this year. Before ascending, Muhammad left an indelible mark on his fellow fighters as they battle an enemy that knows neither the norms of acceptable behaviour on the battlefield nor any decency off it.

The fighter reveals that Muhammad was keenly aware of the standards his men were setting in the battlefield by the way they are fighting, and that their conduct will be a topic of study in military schools, for the resistance is a military school unto itself. Moreover, Muhammad told his men to remain certain of the forthcoming victory over their oppressors:

Abu Ibrahim, Muhammad al-Sinwar — may Allah have mercy on him — before he was martyred, we were talking about the subject of assessing the military situation. What we learned in the academy and the whole world learns — the mission, the land, the enemy and the friend, time and distance, the civil expression. These are standards, factors for assessing a situation that are militarily recognised. Our brother Abu Ibrahim said, ‘I want to add another factor, and it is our right as the Al-Qassam Brigades to add it. We are a military school.’ He said, ‘The factor of certainty in the victory of Allah Almighty.’

Martyred Qassam commander Muhammad Sinwar.

The footage then shows the movement of Qassam fighters as they moved towards the Israeli troop positions. Wearing camouflage and using destroyed buildings as concealment, the Qassam men — carrying Shuaths, guerrila action devices, Yassin 105s and other small arms — move to take up their respective positions.

Notably, they are also seen carrying stretchers, ostensibly to carry captured Israelis. The capture of more Israeli soldiers has been a stated goal of the resistance, and they came very close to success in July; however, no new prisoners were taken in this particular operation.

As they move, one fighter speaks to the camera and highlights that Qassam commanders are fighting alongside their troops:

I ask Allah Almighty to grant us success in this work, and that this work be a revenge and a vengeance for all our martyrs from the leaders and soldiers and all the sons of our Palestinian people in general from the martyrs. Imam Hassan al-Basri [an eighth-century Muslim theologian from Basra, Iraq], may Allah have mercy on him, says that for every path there is a shortcut: the shortcut to the path to paradise is jihad in the way of Allah. Allah is the Greatest, and to Allah be the praise. And here, spearheading the mission, the commander of the mission — our leader, [name censored]. Our leadership fights before the soldiers.

Then the multi-pronged attack begins (around the 3:45 mark in the video below), as Qassam fighters pounce on the unsuspecting Israeli troops ensconced in devastated homes whose inhabitants they have long killed or displaced.

In what has become a distinctive feature of the ground battles, the Israelis terrorists can be heard crying and screaming (around the 4:30 mark in the video) as utterly calm and composed Qassam fighters hurl grenades and fire rounds into a building they had ambushed.

After around 30 minutes of assaulting the Israelis, Qassam fighters successfully withdrew.

Qassam fighters withdraw after successfully executing the first part of the operation.

By the time the fighters withdrew, the ambushed Israelis had not yet gathered their senses or got into defensive positions — as one fighter explains:

The enemy has not yet mounted a successful defensive battle out of fear. And our fighters have extended full control over the place for more than half an hour, inflicting casualties on the enemy, both killed and wounded.

Then, in the comprehensive and complex ambush, Qasssam fighters fired mortar shells on Israeli troop positions to provide cover for the fighters’ safe withdrawal, and to cut-off Israeli reinforcements.

A Qassam fighter poses while shelling the genocidal forces.

In the third phase of the attack, the fighter who goes on to execute the martyrdom operation speaks to the camera:

I am your martyrdom-seeker brother, [name censored]. I offer my life cheaply for the sake of Allah Almighty, and let it be proof against all the mujahideen of the world. And this operation is a good tradition for our brother, the General Commander Abu Khaled Al-Deif [the Qassam commander-in-chief who was martyred last July]. So do not weaken and do not falter, and proceed in fulfilling the promise of Allah.

Here is the Qassam footage in full:

Towards the end of the video, as Israeli evacuation helicopters are observed flying the dead and wounded terrorists back to the illegitimate genocidal entity, one fighter concludes:

We say to the enemy’s leadership and its defeated army — with Allah’s permission — who thought by evacuating all safe residential areas that it had removed our will to fight and achieved its occupation and control over the land, forgetting that the eyes of our fighters are lying in wait for it. And we await the moment when we pounce on you. The Stones of David are still in our hands, we throw them at you, and thus we destroy Gideon’s Chariots, and behind them is your fragile entity, with Allah Almighty’s permission. “And they thought that their fortresses would protect them from Allah, but Allah came upon them from where they did not expect, and cast terror into their hearts. And Allah is predominant over His affair, but most of the people do not know.” [Qur’an: 59:2]

Indeed, despite two years of live-streamed Holocaust, the Israelis still get hit anywhere they set foot in the Gaza Strip. As the fighter highlighted in the video, Israeli barbarism has neither dimmed the light of the resistance nor taken away its fearsome fight.

Soon after releasing this August footage, both Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades of Palestinian Islamic Jihad published a series of updates about multiple operations carried out in Gaza City just this week. Israeli terrorism has escalated to a whole new level in Gaza City as the Israelis accelerate their barbaric assault, yet the resistance continues to exact a steep price for crimes with few parallels in history.

