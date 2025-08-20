Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Carol Eaves
4h

Hooray !! For the Freedom Fighters of Palestine ! Hooray for Hamas as they defend their people & their land ! These are the true heroes as are all the people of Palestine. 🎉🇪🇭Long Live Palestine 🇪🇭🙏🏽🌹

gypsy33
4h

“In a remarkable show of Zionist solidarity”….too funny, PWBF!

Every image, every video of an IGF terrorist being unlived warms my heart. The Ziofilth knows ONLY how to bomb; cowardly and inept in actual battle.

Viva al Qassam! Viva al Quds! Viva Ansarallah! 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇮🇷🇮🇷🇮🇷

