As soon as the Israelis expanded their ground operations into Gaza City, they were hit by the resistance — like clockwork. This has been a consistent pattern over the past 22 months, but it doesn’t make it any less miraculous. Completely hemmed in from all sides for nearly two decades and forced to fight mostly with locally manufactured weapons, Palestinian fighters have relentlessly chased the Israelis in every part of Gaza they have appeared — from down south to up north, and everywhere in between. And the latest iteration of Israeli barbarism in Gaza City has been no different.

Since the Israeli military initiated its plan to occupy Gaza City on August 8 with the oft-repeated aims of disarming Hamas, demilitarising Gaza, returning prisoners of war, controlling the enclave, and setting up a non-Hamas rule, Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Al-Quds Brigades have announced several operations targeting the genocidal Israelis.

On August 15, Al-Qassam Brigades released a video as part of its ongoing Stones of David series of operations — which was launched in response to the Israeli Gideon’s Chariots. At the start of the nearly four-minute-long video, Al-Qassam explains that it shows “scenes of targeting enemy soldiers and vehicles along the axes of infiltration east of Gaza City.”

The video begins with a clean head shot against a Zionist soldier who has his head propping out of the hatch of the tank. Once hit, he falls straight back into his death machine. The second operation shows another sniper shot against an Israeli soldier atop a tank. Once the soldier is hit, in an act of remarkable Zionist solidarity, his companions run away, leaving their targeted comrade to take more hits from Qassam fighters.

The video captures multiple other operations, including targeting Zionist tanks with Yassin 105 shells.

On August 17, Al-Qassam Brigades released a video that captured “scenes of targeting enemy vehicles and striking enemy positions and gatherings in the axes of infiltration in Khan Younis and Salah al-Din axis, south of the Strip.”

At the start of the four-and-a-half-minute video, a fighter quotes martyred Al-Qassam Brigades commander Mohammed Deif:

We are here. I am rooted in this land, and in it are thousands of seeds. No matter how the land is plowed, the seeds will sprout. I am here in my beloved, generous land. Our generosity is like hers. It continues on its path; it does not stop. God is Great, and praise be to Allah.

The video captures Yassin 105 and Sadmiyaa strikes against Zionist tanks.

In the middle of the video, one fighter issues a reminder that only the fighters in Gaza have defended the Islamic faith against the relentless Zionist onslaught, before delivering a fierce critique of Muslim and Arab states: “And we say to the entire nation, we are a proof against you, not you against us.”

This is the declaration of “There is no god but Allah, Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah.” It is an honor to be raised on every Muslim’s forehead in this universe, because the sons of the Palestinian, Islamic, free, glorious resistance in Gaza are the only ones who raise the banner of this great Islam. And we say to the entire nation, we are a proof against you, not you against us. May Allah not forgive those who abandoned us, and may Allah not forgive those who left Gaza alone. God is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs.

Around the 2:14 mark in the video, two Yassin 105 shells are fired at the same Namer troop carrier. The second part of the video shows Qassam fighters — in collaboration with the fighters of Al-Quds Brigades and Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades (the military wing of the Popular Resistance Committees) — shelling Israeli troop positions with Rajoom 114 mm rockets.

On August 18, Al-Qassam released a video showing its fighters “confronting enemy forces penetrating the Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood in Gaza City.”

At the start of the footage, a fighter makes a defiant declaration that the resistance remains ready to confront the Zionists as they embark on yet another ghastly mission of their nearly two-year-long genocide:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. This operation comes, God willing, in light of the escalating threats of the Zionist enemy towards our people and our beloved Strip, to tell them, with a full mouth and a clear word, here we are, from your front and from behind you, and there will be nothing in God’s possession except what God wills.

More importantly, the careful planning and monitoring of the Zionist troops at the start of the clip shows that the Palestinian resistance still maintains command and control two years into the genocide that has seen the Israelis pepper all of the enclave with explosives that collectively weigh multiple times the weight of the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

The video then shows Qassam fighters closely monitoring Israeli troop positions before moving with Shuath devices to place them directly beneath the noses of the Zionists, who, quite remarkably, are still hanging by the windows thereby exposing themselves to the Palestinian fighters. And yet more remarkably, the Israelis appear blissfully unaware when the fighters armed with Shuaths, machine guns, and Yassin 105 shells literally plant explosives just metres below them.

Spot the Qassam fighter as he sneaks right underneath two daydreaming Zionist terrorists.

This is an excellent indicator of the sheer incompetence of the Israelis when it comes to actual combat and in some ways explains why they are still nowhere near subduing a resistance that has built its capacity despite facing every hardship imaginable. This also explains why more than 80,000 Israeli soldiers have been injured and possibly thousands more killed in the Gaza quagmire since October 7.

After attacking the Israeli fortifications, Qassam fighters target the Zionist reinforcement forces with Yassin 105 shells from close range. Around the 2:15 mark, the footage captures an attack on a Zionist tank from just metres away followed by another Yassin 105 strike on a Merkava tank.

The video also shows the planting of an unexploded Israeli bomb, which has been rewired by Qassam fighters to welcome the advancing Israeli vehicles in one of Qassam’s trademark “returned-to-sender” operations. The pressure plate detonator buried underground is tripped by an advancing Israeli armoured vehicle. Following the successful execution of the operation, two Caterpillar D9 bulldozers are seen towing away a destroyed D9.

The video concludes with a message from a Qassam fighter, expressing defiance and spiritual resolve in the battle against Israeli genocidaires:

Finally, O men, we say one thing, O comrades, do not forget it: some responsibilities are a divine selection. And God does not use in His path except those who are pure. We know that the battle is difficult, O men. Know well that God does not give the hardest battles except to His strongest soldiers. So go forth, O men, with God’s blessing.

The August 18 video shows action exclusively from the first day of the Zionist incursion into Gaza City. Judging by this brutal welcome, the coming days will be painful for the Zionists in Gaza as they continue chasing the chimera of victory.

