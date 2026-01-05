Picture this: you have been displaced from your home with your family 13 times, uprooting and pitching your tent at new locations at short notice. You live day to day, not knowing what the next sunrise holds. Then, one sudden day, you witness your husband and children being shot and then crushed under a military tank inside your ramshackle tent without any warning. You manage to escape somehow with one of your surviving children, only to then be run over by another military tank. Another of your children cries hysterically after miraculously surviving the fire and the tank’s tracks; he runs up to you and you plead with him to play dead with your other child so that the tank does not run over the three of you again. In a moment of calm, you witness your husband breathe his last. Too wounded to carry your children yourself, you beg a stranger to take one of your surviving children to a safe place, then haul the other on your back and crawl nearly a kilometre to safety before finally getting some help.

This sounds so outlandish as to have sprung from an imaginative mind dabbling in dystopian fiction — so extreme that it feels impossible to be real. Yet, this is the lived reality of Raja Hamdouna, a 36-year-old mother of four in the Gaza Strip. Nineteen months after her harrowing ordeal, she still does not know what happened to the bodies of her husband and the two sons he died protecting, as the Israelis continue to occupy Rafah in southern Gaza.

The details of Raja’s gut-wrenching story were published on Sunday in a report titled Displaced Palestinians Crushed by Israeli Tanks by the Palestinian human rights organisation Al-Haq. It provides a first-hand account of a uniquely Israeli practice in the Gaza Strip, in which Palestinians — both dead and alive — have been repeatedly crushed by enormous tanks and bulldozers, as documented in multiple instances (here, here, here, and here, to count just a handful). The Merkavas that ran over Raja and her family weighed 60,000 kg, or 66.1 tonnes, and often reduced victims to minced meat beyond recognition.

Share

The day of calamity

According to the Al-Haq report, “Between 7 October 2023 and 27 April 2024, Raja and her family [comprising her husband Akram Hassan Ismail Al-Harbaiti (39); sons Mohammad Hassan (15), Ahmad (12), Ibrahim (6); and daughter Sanaa (4)] were forcibly displaced a total of thirteen times — pursuant to unlawfully issued evacuation orders designed to erase Palestinians from the Gaza Strip — before relocating to Rafah.”

With each displacement order, Palestinians have been forced to move with all that they could gather into increasingly cramped spaces with diminishing access to basic facilities.

As the Israelis began their invasion of Rafah in early May 2024 — crossing the uniquely depraved Joe Biden’s pseudo “red line” — Rafah became a ghost town, with the majority of the city’s inhabitants (many of whom had moved from the north after the Israelis carpet-bombed that part of the Strip) moving northward in search of safety. Raja’s family, however, stayed put in their tents with their neighbours, a family comprising a couple and their three children, four metres away in their own tent.

Then came the calamitous day:

On Thursday, 6 June 2024, Raja decided to bake on the griddle for the first time. Raja remembered the day vividly, stating: “I told my neighbor to make the dough. Her son was crying hysterically at the time, and she put her hand on her chest and said she felt like something was going to happen. But I didn’t know what was yet to come. I reassured her that nothing would happen. I prayed, then I continued baking while she made the dough.”

At 5:30 pm that evening the two families were shaken by a series of Israeli airstrikes in their vicinity and quickly moved inside their tents, despite the flimsy tents offering no protection from the Israeli bombs or the resulting shrapnel. When Raja’s husband returned, he told her no to worry, since “they [IOF] can see them in the tent.”

However, the near-death experience scared Raja’s children, so the parents decided to “leave first thing in the morning.”

The children had no appetite that night and the parents too slept without eating. Raja:

“I am 36 years old, and this is the first time I have felt this kind of fear. I was very scared. I could not even put a sentence together… We spent the whole night on our nerves, scared of what would happen.”

The tanks approach

It would be a long night: “After a while, the bombing resumed.” And it was worse than before: “This time, it was accompanied by tanks and military cruisers.”

As the danger approached, the loving husband and father, Akram, reassured his scared wife:

I was sleeping on the other side while my husband slept in the middle. [He would reassure me] saying, ‘[c]alm down, Um Hassan, God willing, they will not hurt us.’”

As the occupation forces began to detonate the water lines next to Raja and her family, she feared the worst:

“This is when we realized this would be it. Either we will die or live, God willing. But we let our hopes go. My kids were between sleeping and being awake. My husband would say to Mohammed, ‘Hamoud, are you scared?’ He would reply, ‘No, baba, wallah [I swear] I am not scared. They will not do anything to us.’ For me, due to the amount of fear, I was unable to put together my sentences. I froze in my place. We did not turn on any lights at all. My phone was on silent, and I had it turned over so no light could show [from the screen]. We were planning that as soon as it became morning, we would hold the white flag and leave.”

At 4:30 in the morning, the couple witnessed the Israelis destroying homes with total impunity. Raja’s husband, “who was looking through the net of the tent, said a bulldozer was flattening the homes that had been bombed while people were still inside.”

“I started to cry. Where is the mercy? There were no red lines for them. My fear began to rise. They [IOF] have complete immunity to do as they please,” Raja recalled. “We spent the whole night besieged, hoping we would leave in the morning.”

An hour later, Raja’s neighbours were hit directly with Israeli ammunition, despite her neighbour waving the white flag to signify that she posed no danger to the genocidal Israelis:

“She had no time to [even] return to the tent. Live ammunition was fired violently [at that time]. It seems it was coming from an artillery tank. As soon as I heard this, she began screaming for her husband, ‘Mohammad, Mohammad…’ He was the first one to be injured [from the shooting].”

As the screaming in the neighbouring tent faded, Raja’s family was next to be hit:

“[T]he shooting was aimed at both us and them. My husband was in the middle of the tent, trying to calm us down. Suddenly, we were all injured. My husband was hit on his back. I was hit in my lower foot.”

Raja’s son Mohammed had fallen silent. He was likely the first to be killed in her family. She witnessed an Israeli tank run over her neighbour’s tent:

“It [the tank] was running over them. I started hysterically telling Akram [her husband], ‘the tank is approaching us. I held up my phone as my family member was calling. I answered without putting the phone up to my ear and started screaming, ‘The tanks are approaching us, my children have been killed. We are all injured.’ I wanted to do something. My mother’s instinct kicked in. I wanted to take my daughter, but I could do nothing. I wanted to do something, but I did not know what to do. I was telling my husband, [may he rest in peace], that the tank was approaching while he was bleeding out from his back. My two children were in the middle.

Totally helpless, in that moment of imminent death, the injured father did the only thing that he could do to protect his children:

“My husband opened up both his arms and placed his body over the children.”

While the mother made a desperate attempt to escape with her daughter, she witnessed the harrowing sight of an Israeli tank running over her husband and three sons:

“I got stuck while I attempted to flee, and as I managed to move. At first, I thought that the tank had seen my kids and husband and stopped. As I looked behind me, I saw that the tank was running over them.”

After crushing her family, the tank followed the fleeing Raja. “In a plea for survival, Raja picked up her bleeding and injured three-year-old daughter and waved to the tank in the faint hope that it would stop,” the report described. “Seeing that the Israeli forces carrying out the massacre were undeterred, she tried to flee but hit a mound of packed sand and fell to the ground.”

The Israeli tank operator had his prey exactly where he wanted:

“It [the tank] went over half my body. I was buried in the sand. I stayed in my place, unable to do anything… The tank went over me and reached the middle of my back. [As a result] I was buried in the sand with my daughter in between my arms. At that moment, I thought that was going to be it. I felt my soul leaving me. My daughter’s head was buried in the sand, and the only thing protecting her was my shoulder, which the tank had run over as it also ran over my daughter’s back. I’m not sure what type of tank it was, but it was a tank. What ran over me was a tank. [It ran over] my neighbors and then my kids and husband.”

Share

The report added, “When she attempted to raise her head and look to the side, she saw the mutilated body of her husband, covered in blood, his arm severed, and his legs not showing.” Raja:

“His face was okay. I tried to talk to him, and he called for my forgiveness as I reassured him. ‘Do you forgive me, Raja?’ ‘Yes, I forgive you, Akram.’... I looked at my daughter, who was buried [under the sand]. I felt like she was going to die as her eyes flipped backward. I told Akram, ‘Susu is dying.’ he answered, ‘Habibti [my love] Susu, habibti ya baba [my daughter].’ As we were talking, my [six-year-old] son Ibrahim emerged from between his brothers. He was covered in blood, so I thought he was passing away and moving unconsciously. He was screaming hysterically. I asked him if he had anything [any injuries], and he answered that he was just scared. I told him to go near his father, as he was closer than I was. He told me, ‘No, I am scared.’”

The father’s injuries were so bad that the young child was scared to approach him. Sensing his end, the father said his shahadah (the Islamic declaration of faith):

“How my husband looked was scary, and my child was scared to approach his father. I told him to come to me. My son came to me, and I tried to check on my son. My husband was dying as he recited (Al shahadah), as he was saying it, my son Ibrahim continued the rest [of the phrase] as he was behind me.”

But the Israelis were not done with their unholy mission just yet. Raja heard the sound of the tank once more and in a bid to protect her only surviving son, she asked him to play dead:

“He asked, ‘Why? Would it run us over again?’ I told him to play dead. I am just like you [she said]. I had my eyes closed; I was too scared to open them. My son made no movement out of fear and did exactly as I said. He stayed in his place. The tank came, but it went towards the asphalt, not us, as we played dead. After a while, my son needed to use the bathroom. He was crying; he was in pain. I told him, ‘Habibi, you can do it on yourself [there was no other choice], and I will change you. Stay as you are.’”

To help with identification in case she died that day, Raja implored her scared son to go find her ID in the tent:

“After he was convinced, he went to get it, and I put the wallet in my shirt, thinking: this is it, we will die, there is no hope. My husband was still moaning, passing away. I looked at Ahmad, my son, and he was still breathing, drenched in blood. I could not see his head, but he was breathing. I could not get to them.”

Share

“After a while, a woman holding a white flag walked by Raja with her children,” the report stated. Raja pleaded with the woman to help her:

“She asked me what she could do, and I asked her if she could take my son to my family in Mawasi, Khan Younis. My son went to her barefoot and was drenched in blood. During this time, my husband was still alive and asked if she could call an ambulance. The woman heard him and replied that there were no ambulances nor journalists; there were only the army and tanks in the area. She took my son and left, and after that, I lay back in the sand, thinking that was it. I was bleeding out. I picked up my daughter and found that her right leg was maimed, and her whole body was loose. I looked over to my husband, and it seemed that he had passed away or was unconscious.”

The mother still regrets not being able to see her two dead children one last time before fleeing in search of safety, a reminder of the sheer scale of inhumanity Palestinians have endured over the past 27 months at the hands of the Israelis and their Western and Arab backers.

“The thing that I still have trouble understanding is why didn’t I go near the tent. I didn’t see my children [there in the tent], I don’t know why. I didn’t see them. I still haven’t seen them. I never knew what happened to them. I blame myself for not staying with the rest of my children. I could have held them in my arms. I blame myself. Why did I not stay and bleed out to die with them? But I had to think of Ibrahim. He will have no one. What’s worse, when I saw my daughter’s leg was injured, I was scared I would die, that she would be left alone, and that the soldiers would take her. Not knowing what will happen to her, with all the stories we heard of . . . I decided to save myself and my daughter. I knelt down on my hands and knees [to pick her up]. I could not feel my leg. Back then, I thought that it needed an amputation. I started to crawl on the sand, and I had my ID card in my pocket.”

The Israeli barbarians were still not done:

“While I was crawling, I thought they would shoot us at any moment. I continued crawling for almost 900 meters till I couldn’t anymore. My daughter was falling off my back, and I could no longer hold her. My arm had been run over by the tank, and it was injured. I could no longer continue. I lay down on the sand and held my daughter next to me. I covered myself from the flies, and my daughter would tug on my headscarf and say, ‘Mama, the flies’ and ‘Mama, I’m thirsty’. I put my finger in her mouth to remove the sand, as there was no way I could get her any water. I screamed, saying, ‘Ya Rab [O God] for Susu and Ibrahim ya Rab.’ I needed the strength to continue. I want to save my daughter’s life. I want to save her. No one was around us.”

This is what Rafah looks like now.

The occupation prevents any help

While Raja and her daughter survived the horrific ordeal, the Israeli terrorists ensured that they would not receive any help by actively sniping anyone who approached them.

“While on the verge of collapse, Raja spotted a UNDP villa marked with an UNRWA flag,” the report described. “Upon seeing a security room, she started to cry for help. A man heard her, and when Raja informed him that she was injured, he tried to approach to offer assistance. However, IOF snipers positioned nearby were targeting anyone who attempted to help.”

Despite trying to help, the man could not come to Raja’s aid as he was “afraid he would be targeted by the sniper if he approached Raja and tried to offer what little assistance he could.”

Crying for help, Raja lost consciousness “and woke to the sound of a woman crying as she walked with her children, holding up a white flag.” She pleaded with the woman to take her daughter with her. “She took my daughter, and when I looked up to see, I felt relief that someone was able to take her,” Raja said.

Soon after, the woman’s son called Raja, informing her that “there was a person waiting to help her near the sea.” At this point, she took stock of her injuries:

“I did not know that I was also injured in my right arm. I lifted my clothes and saw a wound. At this moment, I knew I had made it through all this and that someone was waiting to help me. God wanted me to save myself. I found a melted rope next to me on the ground. I pulled my pants over my injury and tied around it. I was hoping this would stop the bleeding. My leg was covered with dirt, and the flies kept bothering me as they kept flying near my wound.”

She described the difficulty she faced when trying to crawl on the hot asphalt with multiple fresh injuries:

“I had to crawl using one hand and one leg. What was even harder was that I had to do this on asphalt, which was filled with shrapnel and rocks, while the sun was hot…I crossed the asphalt with much hardship. Before I reached the room of the fishermen, I saw a quadcopter and stopped to wave at it hysterically in hopes that they would help me in any way, to no avail. I tried to lean on the first wall I saw. It fell down once I rested my arm on it, and I noticed that the area was bombed. I was now facing the [military] cruiser. I waved at it, hoping they would save me, but I knew it was hopeless.”

Palestinians trying to save a woman (not Raja from this story) from Israeli sniper fire. Footage from January 2024.

Share

On her way to the sea, Raja found some men eager to help her:

“They wanted me to get closer, but I had no energy. They kept getting closer till they reached me. They took turns holding me, but they were very scared as they were rescuing those injured from Al-Alam area . . . I woke up to them putting me in an ambulance. I was screaming in pain from my injuries from where the tank had run me over.”

“In the ambulance, someone tried to calm Raja down,” the report added. “When she opened her eyes, she saw that it was her brother. The woman who had taken her son informed the Red Cross what had happened.” Raja:

“She [the woman] asked them to go rescue us, but they told her they can’t. The IOF refused any coordination [with the Red Cross]. They took the woman and my son in an ambulance; they took her to Deir Al-Balah, where her relatives were, and took my son to my parents. My mom was sitting in front of her tent at 7 AM, waiting for people to bring water. When she saw my son, she started to scream hysterically as he was drenched in blood. He told them the story, and my brother came right away. They were scared for him, but he came anyway.”

When Raja had sent her little Ibrahim into the tent to collect her ID, he had caught a glimpse of his martyred brothers:

“He described that his brother Mohammad’s body was severed . . . The tank had run him over. Ahmad’s neck was severed, and there was glass on him. I didn’t know this. He told them [my family] ‘Mama and Susu were killed’ [he didn’t know if they had survived or not].”

Miraculously, Raja’s daughter survived another attack after getting separated from her injured mother:

“When he [her brother] arrived at the area [Al-Alam], people told him that it was very dangerous. He saw an injured man and approached to help him. He found that my daughter was with him. It seems the woman I gave [my daughter] to gave my daughter to this man so he could take her to the hospital. He was targeted [it seems] while holding her. My daughter lost consciousness in his lap, and the young man was bleeding. My brother took my daughter to the Red Cross field hospital and asked for an ambulance to rescue me. The ambulance could only reach the Al-Alam areas, so the men who saved me took me by car to the area. I cried when I saw my brother, asking for my kids, my son and daughter, asking where they were.”

Share

Inadequate treatment and no closure

Raja and her daughter spent about a month and a half in the hospital before being released. Raja recalled the moments after she first woke up in the hospital:

“As soon as I woke up, I asked about my husband and kids. Asking if anyone found them or if they were okay, if any of them survived. I thought they didn’t want me to see them. I was surprised to know that no one had been able to enter the area. I kept waking up and asking the same thing: if anyone was able to enter the area. I want to see them. I remember one time a French woman working in human rights approached me. She started to cry and asked for my forgiveness, saying that the [Israeli] army had refused any coordination efforts; they are not letting anyone into the area. What about my husband and kids, who are civilians? What about the baby [that was crushed] who was seven months old? What was his fault? Nothing can justify what has been done to us. Every day, I would wait for the news that they were able to enter and retrieve the bodies. I don’t know what was done to them. Did they bury them? Did the [stray] dogs eat them? Did they throw them into the sea? I don’t know. My life’s wish is to be able to see them one last time and bury them.”

Mother and daughter continue to suffer as a result of their injuries inflicted by the genocidal Israelis. “To this day, I still suffer from my injuries,” Raja said. “I still can’t walk well with my right foot because they never plastered my fracture, as the wound’s condition was bad and it risked an amputation.”

Sanaa, Raja’s daughter, has even worse injuries. However, with medical evacuations severely restricted by the Israelis, little Sanaa continues to suffer:

“My daughter’s situation is worse. They plastered her legs, but it didn’t really work. We recently discovered that her pelvic bones are shattered, and there are no medical transfers. She needs a surgical operation. Other than this operation, she needs reconstructive/plastic surgery and bone grafting in her leg, where she had an explosive bullet wound. She walks 10-20 meters and falls.”

Raja and her two surviving children are living through extremely difficult circumstances. She is currently residing in a camp for orphans in Khan Yunis.

Palestinians Crushed By Israeli Tanks Al Haq 2.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Raja believed that the announcement of the “ceasefire” last October would help her retrieve the bodies of her husband and children, but the Israelis have ensured she would not have closure. “When they first announced the ceasefire, I was relieved,” she told Al-Haq. “I may go to retrieve their [husband and son] bodies and bury them. But they [the IOF] are still in that area; they didn’t retreat from it.”

Share

This newsletter wouldn’t be possible without your support. If you’re able, please consider a paid subscription here or on Ko-fi or Patreon. You can also buy me a coffee or two at the link below. Thank you!

Buy me a coffee