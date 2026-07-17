The moment a Yemeni projectile made an impact at Abha International Airport.

Things have been heating up on the Yemeni front. Saudi Arabia launched a series of strikes on Sana’a International Airport on Monday in a bid to prevent an Iranian aircraft carrying an Ansarallah delegation from returning from Khamenei’s funeral to Yemen.

With this flight, Iran was effectively breaking the decade-long Saudi siege of Yemen, prompting the Saudi aggression:

The bombing of Sana’a Airport ultimately forced the Iranian plane to land in Hodeidah, about 150 km southwest of Sana’a. Ansarallah did not take the aggression kindly. The Yemeni resistance attacked Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, prompting the evacuation of the facility.

Confirming that the strikes had been carried out “with a number of ballistic missiles and drones,” Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Yahya Saree warned airlines against using Saudi airspace until the siege of Sana’a ended: “We warn all airlines against flying through Saudi airspace and urge them to take our warnings seriously until the blockade on Sana’a International Airport is lifted.”

Things escalated further on Tuesday when the Saudis attacked Yemen’s Sa’ada Governorate, 240 km north of Sana’a. That same day, Ansarallah downed a Saudi Wing Loong II drone in Baydah Governorate in central Yemen.

By attacking their southern neighbours at the behest of the Israelis and the Americans, the Saudis are playing with fire. Yemen has the capability to blockade the Bab al-Mandab strait, a key maritime chokepoint connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean, through which a significant share of global trade and energy shipments passes. Yemen has already demonstrated its ability to enforce a blockade in its territorial waters when, in support of the resistance in Gaza, it prevented Israeli ships and ships bound for the genocidal state from transiting the strait until the October 2025 “ceasefire” in Gaza.

Last month, it announced the closure of the Red Sea to Israeli shipping in response to the ongoing Israeli genocidal assault on Lebanon.

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Since the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Saudi Arabia has shipped about 70 percent of its energy exports through the Bab al-Mandab. As they drastically curtail some of their most outlandish real estate projects, the Saudis cannot afford another blockade.

But, much to their dismay, there appears to be some movement in that direction. “Iran has asked Yemen’s Houthi movement to stand ready to close the Red Sea oil route if the United States strikes Iranian power infrastructure,” Reuters reported on Thursday, citing three sources. “The idea has been discussed within the Islamic Republic’s leadership, and the message has been conveyed to Iran’s Houthi allies.”

The report highlighted the importance of the strait for global energy supplies:

With the Hormuz strait already shut, any Houthi attacks on vessels or ports in the Red Sea would leave the Middle East’s two main oil export ​routes disrupted simultaneously, opening a new front in both the energy crisis and Iran’s wider conflict with the United States.

Ansarallah chief Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi upped the ante in his speech on Thursday. Singling out the Saudis as the allies of Israel-America and as a source of strife in the Islamic world, he threatened them with like-for-like strikes in the future.

“The real equation is Sana’a Airport for Riyadh Airport; the equation is airports for airports, ports for ports, and siege for siege,” al-Houthi said. “We will spare no effort in confronting the Saudis with everything we possess, seeking the help of Allah and relying upon Him.”

The last time the Yemenis attacked a Saudi oil facility, in September 2019, they cut country’s crude output by roughly 5 percent and caused global oil prices to surge. Intraday oil prices skyrocketed by as much as 19.5 percent, following a strike that involved a mere handful of drones. In the seven years since then, the Yemenis have fought the Israelis, Americans, and the British, while simultaneously countering the US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian and the EU’s Operation Aspides naval missions.

It’s safe to say that Ansarallah’s arsenal has been significantly beefed up since its attack on the Aramco oilfields. At the behest of their Israeli-American backers, the Saudis appear to be walking into a confrontation they cannot control against a battle-hardened adversary. In seeking to rescue Israel’s genocidal regional project, the Saudis and their Western backers are instead hastening the collapse of the very order they have spent decades imposing on West Asia.

Excerpts from al-Houthi’s speech:

(via Resistance News Network)

For all these decades, America and Israel have been sources of wars, criminality, tyranny, strife, and conspiracies.

The Saudi role is directed towards cooperating with America, Israel, and Britain to stir up strife in the Islamic world and undermine any collective position by the ummah to support the Palestinian cause or confront American-Israeli tyranny.

Our dear Muslim Yemeni people have suffered from the destructive, oppressive, and aggressive Saudi role.

Saudi Arabia did not respect the sanctity of neighbourhood and launched an oppressive and brutal aggression against our people under American supervision, British partnership, and Israeli contribution and pressure.

The aggression against our people has continued for nearly 12 years without any justification or basis whatsoever.

The Saudi aggression against our people has committed the most heinous crimes, killing thousands of children and women and destroying thousands of facilities, economic infrastructure projects, and homes.

The first to be harmed by the destructive Saudi role within the ummah is the Palestinian people.

During the Al-Aqsa Flood battle, the destructive Saudi role was manifested through efforts to prevent any Islamic or Arab mobilisation in response to the genocide.

The Saudi regime succeeded in preventing any position that Muslims could agree upon with their governments and regimes regarding the political or economic boycott of the Israeli enemy.

Hezbollah’s great stance has been met with a stab in the back from the Lebanese authorities and Arab regimes, especially the Saudi regime.

The great and honourable Iranian stance in supporting the Lebanese front must be highly appreciated.

Saudi Arabia is playing a dirty role in serving the Israeli enemy in Lebanon through its extensive engagement with officials, forces, and political actors to promote the deviant path of the Lebanese authorities.

The Saudi ambassador in Lebanon is distributing financial incentives to Lebanese officials and figures to buy their positions in betraying their people and opposing Hezbollah.

The real equation is Sana’a Airport for Riyadh Airport; the equation is airports for airports, ports for ports, and siege for siege.

The Saudi should not imagine that the matter is a picnic; rather, it will be completely different as long as he remains in the position of the oppressive, unjust aggressor, with all the repercussions and consequences that this entails.

We will spare no effort in confronting the Saudis with everything we possess, seeking the help of Allah and relying upon Him.

All Saudi oil facilities and vital infrastructure are targets for our missiles and drones if it involves itself in aggression against our country.

The Saudis must respect themselves and end the siege and interference in all our affairs.

Neither the Saudis, nor their American, British, and Israeli masters, nor anyone in the world, will be able to enslave us or confiscate our freedom and dignity.

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