Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
1m

Bravissimo, Ansarallah. Close the Bab al-Mandab strait. Kick the soft cushy asses of the corrupt Saudi's and their mercenaries. Jack up the price of oil . Make Trump and any Israeli/US appendage look like a fool. Bravissimo.

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A stands for privacy's avatar
A stands for privacy
3m

Nothing against arabs absolutely not but the Saudies and UAE are the definition of that cliche of the "dirty arabs backstabbing everyone" . I have always said that these mfs are from the bloodline who wanted to kill the prophet muhammad

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