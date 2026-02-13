One of the many heroes of the ground battles between the genocidal Israelis and the Palestinians, Ahmad Hassan Suwailem, the head of the sniper unit in the Beit Hanoun unit of Al-Qassam Brigades, killed at least seven Israeli terrorists and injured seven more during the two years of extensive fighting. Unable to silence his fire-breathing weapons during the battles, the dastardly Israelis killed him earlier this week, during the ongoing supposed ceasefire, with a strike on a civilian home.

Ahmad’s story, which encapsulates personal tragedy, remarkable marksmanship, battlefield nous, fearlessness, and ultimately, martyrdom, is an archetype of the Palestinian resistance fighter.

The hero of Beit Hanoun

After collapsing the second “ceasefire” of the ongoing genocide in Gaza last March, the Israelis resumed their barbaric bombing of the defenceless inhabitants of the besieged enclave with typical savagery. On the very first night of the resumption of the extermination campaign, the Israelis killed more than 400 civilians, with children and women comprising the majority of the victims. The Israelis named their newest round of unabashed terrorism Strength and Sword.

The Palestinian resistance launched the Breaking the Sword series of operations in response, and claimed the first Israeli casualties in the ground battles in Beit Hanoun in April 2025. Ahmad was at the forefront of the remarkable series of operations that unfolded on the north-eastern edge of the Gaza Strip last summer. Operating in totally devastated terrain and using it to their advantage, the resistance fighters laid elaborate ambushes and sniped the Israelis with remarkable regularity, inflicting massive losses despite being vastly under-resourced in comparison with their enemies.

In a tweet announcing Ahmad’s assassination, the occupation forces said that he had been part of the operation that killed two genocidal Israelis in an April sniping operation. The Israelis also named him as the leader of one of the deadliest ambushes during the two years of ground battles in the Gaza Strip.

The Breaking the Sword ambush

The resistance’s summer of stunning hits began in Beit Hanoun. The remarkable Beit Hanoun ambush, which resulted in the widely-circulated photo of an upturned military jeep, was an unmistakable announcement by the resistance that they remained a formidable force despite operating under extremely difficult circumstances. At the time, the total Israeli siege on the Gaza Strip — which led to a complete halt in aid trucks entering the enclave — was in full force, leading to a famine that eventually killed hundreds.

The operation took place on April 19, 2025. A day later, Al-Qassam Brigades published the following ground report:

During a complex ambush yesterday, Saturday, Al-Qassam fighters successfully carried out the “Breaking the Sword” ambush east of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. During the ambush, our fighters targeted a military “Storm” jeep belonging to the Combat Intelligence Gathering Battalion of the Gaza Division with an anti-armor shell, resulting in confirmed casualties. As soon as a support force rushed to the rescue, it was targeted with a “Television 3” anti-personnel explosive device, causing deaths and injuries among its members. They also targeted a newly established enemy position in the area with four RPG shells and bombarded it with several mortar shells.

On April 21, Al-Qassam published the footage of the ambush, which showed its fighters emerging from tunnels and targeting Israeli troops moving into the Gaza Strip, and subsequently bombarding Israeli positions in Beit Hanoun:

Five days after the targeting of the Israeli troop movement, Al-Qassam announced sniping operations that targeted four Israelis east of Beit Hanoun. Abu Obeida, the martyred spokesman of Al-Qassam Brigades, took to his Telegram channel and announced, “Our fighters are still engaging in heroic battles, carrying out well-planned ambushes, and lying in wait for enemy forces to draw them into certain deadly traps at the place, time, and in the manner they choose.”

He added, “Our fighters in the combat positions and defensive ambushes are ready for confrontation, and they have pledged to remain steadfast until victory or martyrdom.”

Al-Qassam published the following footage — which shows clean strikes on two Israeli terrorists — on April 26, 2025:

The Israelis have attributed this sniping operation to Ahmad.

The deadliest ambush

They have also credited him as the leader of what was one of the deadliest attacks on the Israelis over the two years of ground operations in the Gaza Strip. That attack took place on July 7, 2025 in Beit Hanoun, and was under Israeli military censorship for several hours due to the severity of the losses. At least 20 Israelis were reported either dead or wounded in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

The Israeli media reported that a convoy of Israeli vehicles was targeted with a minefield. When reinforcement troops arrived, they too were targeted by the Palestinian fighters. A second set of reinforcement troops met with the same fate, leading to heavy casualties in the Israeli ranks.

Ultimately, six Israelis were declared dead in the ambush, and a further 11 were announced wounded — both numbers are believed to be gross undercounts, as five separate hospitals were reported to have received Israeli casualties from the ambush.

Overall, Ahmad is credited with having sniped at least seven Israelis to death and wounded as many others across the multiple Israeli ground invasions of Beit Hanoun, making him a prized target for assassination.

Forged in pain

Between the April and July operations led by Ahmad, the Israelis targeted his family and killed his wife, Iman Ismail, and all three of their daughters, Sham, Shahad, and Iman. According to Quds News Network, a video captured Ahmad mourning his immense loss at the time, and saying, “Our consolation is that they are martyrs with God Almighty. The eye sheds tears and the heart grieves, and we are deeply saddened by your departure.”

The targeting of civilians, including children, has been an Israeli leitmotif throughout its illegitimate existence over the past 78 years, and it has accelerated considerably over the past 28 months. The vast majority of the hundreds of thousands whom the Israelis have killed during the course of the ongoing Gaza genocide comprise women and children.

Ahmad Hassan Suwailem’s martyred daughters, Sham, Shahad, and Iman.

Ahmad’s martyrdom

On the night of February 9, Israeli fighter jets targeted a civilian home in western Gaza City, leading to the martyrdom of four Palestinians, among them Ahmad, the sniper of Beit Hanoun, and a child.

Since the start of the “ceasefire” in October last year, the Israelis have killed nearly 600 Palestinians with total impunity, as the guarantors of the “ceasefire” have failed to hold the Israelis to account for their brazen criminality.

In these relentless attacks, apart from killing civilians, the Israelis have also been killing resistance personnel whom they could not confront during the ground battles. In a report last month, Hamas said that the Israelis had killed 39 resistance fighters (8.1 percent of the total fatalities) since the start of the “ceasefire.” That number has only climbed in the days since, with Ahmad being the latest addition.

In his short 33 years in this life, Ahmad encapsulated everything that it means to be a Palestinian in Gaza. In a life devoted to resisting the genocidal occupation devouring his people, the sniper of Beit Hanoun wrote chapters of remarkable bravery and expertise on the battlefield, mourned the loss of everything he held dear, and ultimately ascended as a martyr in a sacred cause.

