Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
5h

"hold the Israelis to account for their brazen criminality. "

We live on a sick planet - morally/ethically; choose your descriptor. It's way beyond just holding the Israeli monsters to account for their local outrages in the Levant. Who's going to hold world Zionism to account for the outrages perpetrated on us all -- the surveillance regimes, the pedophilia, the financial corruption. Whitney Webb had this all tied together in her books years ago -- the elite, organized crime, the CIA, MI6, Mossad, and the world Zionist network of funders of the monsters no one is holding to account for deforming the ethos of humanity. Burn in the deepest pit of hell, collective scum.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Liza Cobb's avatar
Liza Cobb
5h

Rest in Peace, all Palestinian martyrs. Free Palestine from the River to the Sea.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture