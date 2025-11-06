It is nearly a year since Lebanon and Israel signed a “ceasefire” deal on November 27, 2024 to end over a year of skirmishes that escalated into a full-fledged war with the Israeli ground invasion of southern Lebanon on October 1 last year. However, as Hezbollah has followed through with the terms of the agreement guaranteed by the United States and France, the Israelis have violated it a staggering 7,000 times at the last count. That’s an average of more than 20 violations every single day since the “ceasefire” came into effect. Those violations have not been minor either. More than 300 Lebanese citizens have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, while vast swathes of land have been scorched, with hundreds of thousands of residents of southern Lebanon remaining displaced.

While the war devastated Hezbollah — with nearly the entirety of its top echelon, including the long-serving Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, assassinated in targeted Israeli attacks — the Zionists have kept a steady pace of killing Hezbollah functionaries during the supposed “ceasefire.” Not a day goes by without a motorbike or a car being engulfed in flames after the Israelis rain fire on them from the skies.

Scene from an Israeli attack on a car in the Tyre district of south Lebanon on November 5:

Nabaityeh, southern Lebanon; November 4:

Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon; November 3:

Kfar Reman, southern Lebanon; November 2:

You get the picture: Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon occur daily.

While the Israelis kill whoever they want, whenever they want, the Lebanese government has barely raised its voice in protest of the unceasing Israeli criminality. Instead, it has focused all its energies on handing Lebanon on a platter to the Jewish-supremacist project by disarming Hezbollah, the only resistance to the genocidal project.

Tom Barrack, the United States’ special envoy in Lebanon, has repeatedly declared that Hezbollah has to be completely disarmed, going so far as to say that the only option left for the Arabs is to submit to Israeli dominance.

With the Lebanese state’s inability to disarm Hezbollah by force and Israel’s chief weapons supplier’s stand clear on the matter, it was only a matter of time before the Israelis accelerated their attacks and reduced whatever remains of southern Lebanon — which Jewish supremacist outlets claim belongs to Israel anyway — to ruins.

Southern Lebanon: Another land full of people for a people who never stop stealing land. Headline from The Jerusalem Post .

In this milieu and with its back firmly against the proverbial wall, Hezbollah on Thursday published a defiant open letter, reminding the Lebanese leadership that disarmament of the Lebanese resistance “was not stipulated in the ceasefire declaration and can neither be accepted nor imposed.”

More importantly, the letter went on to reaffirm Hezbollah’s right to resist the genocidal Israelis:

In conclusion, as a founding component of Lebanon, which we have pledged as a final homeland for all its citizens, we reaffirm our legitimate right to resist occupation and aggression, and to stand alongside our army and our people in defending the sovereignty of our country. Legitimate defense does not fall under the category of a “decision of peace” or a “decision of war”; rather, we exercise our right to defend against an enemy that imposes war upon our country, refuses to halt its assaults, and seeks to subjugate our state.

Prior to the Hezbollah letter, the Israelis had been steadily amplifying threats to accelerate attacks on Lebanon. The loutish Israeli war minister Israel Katz has been openly threatening the Lebanese leadership with intensifying violence.

The Israelis have a long and documented history of reacting to the natives’ defiance with accelerated violence, and Thursday was no different.

Avichay Adraee, the execrable Arabic-language spokesman for the occupation forces, issued warnings for five locations in southern Lebanon — Taybeh, Tayr Dibba, Zawtar al-Sharqiya, Aita al-Jabal, and Kfar Dounine — shortly before they went on to bomb them on Thursday evening.

Hours later, the destructive mission was announced complete.

Israeli warning maps of locations in southern Lebanon before bombings.

Israeli justification for the bombings is the well-worn canard: it is destroying “military infrastructure” belonging to Hezbollah.

Of course, since Jewish supremacists are beyond reproach. They never need to provide any proof for their claims, no matter how outrageous. They can use footage from video games to fabricate evidence of a Hamas command centre under Al-Shifa Hospital before rendering it non-functional, and they can label a doctor as a Hamas operative before abducting and subjecting him to inhumane treatment in front of the whole world without any repercussions. They have carried out a live-streamed Holocaust for over two years, incinerating hundreds of thousands into oblivion, yet their victims have had to negotiate for some repreive.

With an open licence for barbarism against the Arabs and anyone opposed to their genocidal designs in occupied Palestine and its neighbourhood, the Israelis are unlikely to face any consequences for this latest intensification of violence. The “ceasefire” guarantors in Washington and Paris are unlikely to be moved by the deaths of a few more Arabs or the devastation of their lands. Just as in Gaza, the only guarantee of security for the indigenous people remains their resistance. Giving up weapons is an open invitation to total annihilation.

