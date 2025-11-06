Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie/ MA's avatar
Julie/ MA
3h

FREE PALESTINE... Netanyahu is a war criminal!!! 💯

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Erica Paul's avatar
Erica Paul
3h

The world is letting genocide go on. It is criminal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture