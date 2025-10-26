In my essay yesterday, I wrote about the enduring appeal of Netanyahu among the Israeli masses. The longest-serving prime minister of Israel, Netanyahu has either been in power or very close to it since he first took the highest Israeli political office in 1996. I argued that his appeal lies largely in the fact that he is the perfect expression of genocidal Israeli society, and that in the current political landscape there is no viable alternative to Netanyahu who expresses the same genocidal fervour but in a way that Israel’s Western backers find palatable.

There may be no visible alternative right now, but if long-term trends in politics across geographies are an indicator, the one who will ultimately replace Netanyahu — whenever it happens — will be even worse in their genocidal bloodlust.

In the third of his series of three acclaimed 2012 essays analysing the evolution of the Indian political landscape, from pre-independence to modern times, British historian Perry Anderson writes:

In the history of 20th-century nationalism, there is a distinct sub-group in which religion played a central organising role from the start, providing so to speak the genetic code of the movement. The most significant cases are those which eventually founded stable parliamentary democracies. The three leading states of this type in the world today are Ireland, Israel and India. In all three, the nationalist party that came to power after independence – Fine Gael, Mapai, Congress – distanced itself from the confessional undertow of the struggle without ever being able to tackle its legacy head-on. In each case, as the ruling party gradually lost its lustre, it was outflanked by a more extreme rival that had fewer inhibitions about appealing directly to the theological passions aroused by the original struggle: Fianna Fail, Likud, BJP. The success of these parties was due not just to the faltering of the first wave of office-holders, but to their ability to articulate openly what had always been latent in the national movement, but neither candidly acknowledged nor consistently repudiated. They could claim, with a certain justice, to be legitimate heirs of the original cause. In each case, the setting was a parliamentary system, in which they operated constitutionally, if in each case with certain prewar sympathies for European fascism. Jabotinsky, founder of the line leading to Likud, was an admirer of Mussolini; the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), the organisation underpinning the BJP, looked to National Socialism.

Anderson’s observation offers a disturbing but clarifying lens for understanding the political trajectory of Israel today. Likud did not emerge as a historical accident or a deviation from Zionism’s supposed liberal-democratic ideal; it is the natural culmination of the movement’s own inner logic, which has always been genocidal to its core. “We must expel Arabs and take their places…and, if we have to use force… then we have force at our disposal,” David Ben-Gurion once proclaimed. Neither his colleagues back then nor his political successors over the past 80 years have made any bones about their genocidal intent. The last two years, however, have completely ripped apart the thin veneer of non-existent civility that Israel’s Western backers propagandised the world to believe Israelis possessed.

The theological nationalism that drove the Jewish supremacist project from the beginning — the idea of a chosen people reclaiming a divinely promised land — could only ever produce a politics organised around exclusion, domination, non-stop slaughter, and sacred entitlement. Mapai, the party of Ben-Gurion and the early state, dressed this theology in the language of socialist progress and modern nation-building, but it never repudiated its core premise: that Jewish sovereignty justified the expulsion, slaughter, and permanent subjugation of Palestinians. Despite his supposed secular credentials, Ben-Gurion was a Bible-thumping genocidaire, who “convened an elite group at his home to parse the details before they spread the gospel of Joshua among the people.” He once stated: “There can be no worthwhile political or military education about Israel without profound knowledge of the Bible.”

Over time, as Anderson notes, the first generation of post-independence rulers lost their ideological energy and moral authority. What remained was the religious seed they had planted but never uprooted. In Israel, this seed bloomed in the form of Likud — founded by the wanted terrorist and later Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin — a party far less hesitant to embrace the openly chauvinistic and messianic impulses of Zionism. Under Netanyahu, Likud perfected a synthesis of modern authoritarian populism and ancient ethno-religious myth. He gave the old theology a new language: security, deterrence, survival. The genocidal violence unleashed on Gaza and the West Bank today is the consummation of the anti-human Israeli project.

History suggests that in extremist or ideologically totalising societies, succession rarely produces moderation. The very logic of extremism demands perpetual escalation. Each leader must prove his purity by outdoing his predecessor in ruthlessness, devotion, and ideological fervour — or risk being branded a traitor to the cause. What begins as a movement to “defend” or “preserve” becomes a machine that devours its own creators and spawns ever worse Frankenstein monsters.

Take India, for example. It took nearly five decades since independence before the right-wing BJP emerged as the largest party in the country after near-continuous reign of the nominally secular Indian National Congress. Unable to form a stable coalition in the absence of a majority in the Indian Parliament, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government collapsed within just two weeks in May 1996. Two years later, Vajpayee formed the first right-wing Indian government that completed its term, albeit as part of a coalition. It wouldn’t be until 2014 that the BJP would form a government on its own, without allies. Now led by Modi, the current BJP is a far cry from the much milder — but no less criminal — Hindu nationalism of Vajpayee. A Hindi poet, Vajpayee spoke with abnormally long pauses and wit that gave him the appearance of a serious statesman and often masked the exclusivist ideology he professed in a country of hundreds of millions of minorities and irreconcilable differences among the innumerable Hindu castes. Modi resorts to no such sophistry, openly using libelous language and invectives against his opponents and certain electorates (read: Muslims) whose votes he does not need or want. With the political landscape in the country now turbocharged with deeply entrenched hatred sown over the last 11 years of his vice-like grip on all state institutions, many of Modi’s supporters have started seeing him as too mild for their taste, despite regular bouts of state-sanctioned violence against minorities across the length and breadth of the country. To satiate their bloodlust, there is a steady pipeline of overtly genocidal thugs — such as Home Minister Amit Shah (once an indicted extortionist) and the Chief Minister of India’s largest province Yogi Adityanath (who also moonlights as a monk of a major Hindu temple in his province, thereby blurring the lines between state and religion in a constitutionally secular state) — ready to take the baton from Modi and cause more damage to the country in the years to come.

Israel, governed by the theology of its own supposed God-sanctioned exceptionalism, is on the exact same trajectory. If the pattern Anderson traced continues — and there is every reason to believe it will, as surveys among Israeli Jews make abundantly clear — what follows Netanyahu will not be moderation or reform. It will be a further descent into an even more naked and perverse theocratic barbarism, perhaps even worse than what has been unfolding in Gaza over the past two years. Just as the BJP under Modi radicalised Hindu nationalism beyond what the Congress — or even his predecessors in the BJP — ever imagined, the post-Netanyahu order in Israel will deepen the fusion of religious zeal, military power, and racial supremacy. The next generation of Israeli leadership will stop paying even lip service to Washington and speak exclusively the Book of Joshua.

Netanyahu’s monstrousness is typical. He is the expression, not the aberration, of a Jewish supremacist death-and-rape cult built on divine entitlement and maintained by subjugation and annihilation of the indigenous Palestinians. The political logic Anderson outlined — the evolution from secular nationalism to religious extremism within parliamentary democracy — has reached its most complete and horrifying form in Israel.

The question is not who will replace Netanyahu, but whether a state founded on such premises can produce anything other than monsters like Netanyahu — and worse — in perpetuity. The only way to relieve the Palestinians from this depraved death cult is for the world to mobilise and extract the teeth it has sunk so deeply into Palestinian flesh.

