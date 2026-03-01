Palestine Will Be Free

Vin LoPresti
You dumb shit Trump: you lost this on day 1 (Hooray!). Because the only people who ever understood martyrdom in the US were African Americans of the postwar Liberation movements: lynched in the South, shot in the North. And Native Americans who died defending their villages from white invaders.

No clue, white man Trump that you were stiffening Iranian resolve, their will to kick your ass and Israel's and their asshole puppy Arab "neighbors". Iran's biding its time. What hopefully comes next is more Iranian strikes with their more modern weapons, hopefully an Oreshnik analog, on the region and US carriers and Israel. And more Arab states like UAE wondering why they're still hosting US air bases

SocraticGadfly
I await Iran building a nuclear bomb because Zionazis and their American golem slaves are not trustworthy. I don't WANT that, but I await it.

