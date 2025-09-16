Top Israeli leadership has spent the last few days boasting about the recent acceleration of their genocidal war crimes in Gaza City, two years into the ongoing genocide of the Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

The criminal confessions were led by Netanyahu, as the war criminal-in-chief boasted about flattening 50 residential towers in just two days, “In the past two days, 50 of these towers have fallen,” Netanyahu bragged in a video statement. “The air force brought them down.” Ominously, he declared the unabashed, open terrorism as a mere “prelude” of things to come: “Now all of this is just an introduction, just a prelude, to the main intense operation — a ground maneuver of our forces, who are now organising and gathering in Gaza City.”

Taking his cue from the prime minister, war minister Israel Katz, who, unlike most “independent” commentators, is honest enough to admit the Jewish state is fighting a religious war through the genocide in Gaza, openly gloated on Twitter about destroying an Islamic university, writing: “The ‘Islamic’ University in Gaza is going up in smoke.”

Katz has maintained great consistency in posting regular videos of residential towers going up in smoke, accompanied by a threatening message:

Israel Katz loves his war crimes.

Share

On the ground in Gaza, this barbaric terrorism has caused catastrophic damage.

The Government Media Office in Gaza published a brief press release on September 13, documenting the carnage the Israelis had wrought on Gaza City over the previous 30 days in preparation of the impending ground invasion:

The occupation army opens hell on civilians, destroys 1,600 residential buildings and 13,000 tents, and forcibly displaces 350,000 citizens from eastern Gaza to its centre and west. The Government Media Office condemns in the strongest terms the continued brutal targeting by the Israeli occupation army of Gaza City and its civilian residential neighbourhoods, as part of the systematic destruction, genocide, ethnic cleansing, and forced displacement policies it has continued to implement since the start of its ground aggression on the city on August 11, 2025, until today. We affirm that the statements of Israeli Defence Minister Katz, when he said that the gates of hell in Gaza have opened on the resistance and that the army’s operations will escalate against it, we affirm that the truth is completely the opposite. The occupation systematically opens fire on unarmed civilians and on hundreds of thousands of children, women, and the elderly, destroying homes, hospitals, schools, mosques, and tents, and not against anything else — in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, and a continuous justification for genocide, ethnic cleansing, and forced displacement. The occupation has committed widespread destruction crimes, including more than 1,600 multi-storey civilian residential towers and buildings completely destroyed, and more than 2,000 residential towers and buildings severely damaged, in addition to destroying more than 13,000 tents sheltering displaced persons. Since the beginning of September 2025 alone, the occupation has completely demolished and destroyed 70 residential towers and buildings, and severely damaged 120 residential towers and buildings, in addition to more than 3,500 tents. These towers and residential buildings contained more than 10,000 housing units inhabited by over 50,000 people, while the tents targeted by the Israeli aggression sheltered more than 52,000 displaced persons. Thus, the occupation has destroyed homes and tents that housed more than 100,000 people, leading to the forced displacement — along with forced evacuation crimes — of over 350,000 citizens from the eastern neighbourhoods of Gaza City towards the city centre and west, in a scene that clearly reflects the deliberate commission of war crimes through a policy of systematic ethnic cleansing and genocide. It should be noted that administratively, Gaza City includes a number of main neighbourhoods and camps, most notably: Shuja’iyya, Zaytoun, Tuffah, Daraj, Northern Rimal, Southern Rimal, Tal al-Hawa, Sheikh Radwan, Sabra, Nasr, Shati Camp, Sheikh Ajlin, noting that each of these neighbourhoods includes sub-divisions such as the Shuja’iyya neighbourhood divisions (Harazin, Turkmen, Muntar) and others.

In conclusion, the media office made another one of its hundreds of appeals to “the international community to take urgent action to stop these crimes and provide protection for unarmed civilians”:

The Government Media Office, in presenting these facts to the entire world, affirms that the Israeli occupation deliberately targets civilians, their homes, and their displacement sites, committing genocide, ethnic cleansing, and forced displacement in a clear and systematic manner, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, and calls on the international community to take urgent action to stop these crimes and provide protection for unarmed civilians.

However, its latest appeal — like all previous such appeals — has fallen on deaf ears. The Israelis on Monday night launched their ground invasion in Gaza City, where, according to Medhat Abbas, the Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, more than one million Palestinians still remain despite repeated Israeli orders to evacuate.

Tired of repeated displacement with ever-decreasing belongings and the complete absence of any safe zones in Gaza, a majority of those in Gaza City have refused to evacuate to the south. Many who left for the south were forced to return to the north due to a lack of even the most basic necessities.

“After experiencing severe shortages of food, water, and basic necessities in southern Gaza, the area the Israeli army has designated as a safe zone, people are left with little choice but to return to the north,” Quds News Network reported on Tuesday.

Share

“More than 15,000 residents returned to their original areas in Gaza City as of Tuesday noon, after initially moving belongings to the south for safekeeping, only to come back because of the complete absence of basic living conditions there,” the Gaza Media Office said in a statement.

It added that the Israelis have been relentlessly bombing the so-called safe zones and ultimately intend to pen the Palestinians of the Strip into “concentration camps”: “Meanwhile, the Mawasi area in Khan Yunis and Rafah, currently housing about 800,000 people and falsely promoted by the occupation as ‘safe humanitarian zones,’ has itself been subjected to over 109 airstrikes and repeated bombardment, leaving more than 2,000 martyrs in successive massacres. These areas lack all essentials of life — no hospitals, infrastructure, or vital services such as water, food, shelter, electricity, or education — making survival nearly impossible.

“The area designated by the occupation on its maps as ‘shelter zones’ covers only 12 percent of Gaza’s total territory, where it is attempting to cram more than 1.7 million people. This forms part of a plan to establish ‘concentration camps’ under a systematic policy of forced displacement aimed at emptying Gaza City and the north of its residents — a full-fledged war crime and a crime against humanity, in violation of international law and international humanitarian law.”

In this catastrophic milieu, Israeli terrorists began their ground invasion of Gaza City in the early hours of September 16 under operation Gideon’s Chariots – 2.

Declaring on Twitter, “Gaza is burning,” Katz later told a group of Israeli terrorists operating in the Strip: “Gaza will be destroyed.”

The 98th and 162nd divisions of the occupation forces began the ground invasion of Gaza City and will soon be joined by the 36th division. The Jewish supremacist state has mobilised 130,000 reservists for its stated mission of occupying Gaza City, 60,000 of whom have been called up.

The bombings during the early hours of Tuesday were so intense that explosions were heard as far as Tel Aviv, which is more than 70 kilometres away. Notably, the barbaric bombings — and the accompanying ground invasion — began soon after Netanyahu’s meeting with Marco Rubio, underlining American approval of the war crimes.

Are you even a Christian if you are not worshipping in the Jewish way?

Share

“We have to remember who we’re dealing with here — and that is a group of people that have dedicated their lives to violence and barbarism,” Rubio said at a briefing with Netanyahu.

He then proceeded to seemingly close all doors to a ceasefire. “And when you’re confronting that hard reality, as much as we may wish that there be a sort of a peaceful, diplomatic way to end it, and we’ll continue to explore and be dedicated to it, we also have to be prepared for the possibility that that’s not going to happen.”

The symbolism of Rubio’s visit and subsequent declaration wasn’t lost to the Palestinian political factions. “The Israeli occupation entity’s escalation of its criminality, coinciding with the visit of United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio to occupied Palestine, is a blatant declaration of the Trump administration’s adoption of the war crimes and barbarism committed by the Israeli occupation army, crimes that Rubio’s statements and behaviour have justified,” Palestinian Islamic Jihad said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Rubio’s visit to Al-Buraq Wall, and his schedule which included a tour of Jerusalem, is a clear declaration that the Trump administration encourages the Israeli usurping entity to proceed with policies of annexing the West Bank, Judaising holy sites, and displacing our Palestinian people from their land.”

The Avengers. The Condemners.

The intense bombings of Gaza City began soon after the conclusion of the Arab-Islamic extraordinary summit held in Doha — which had convened to discuss the barbaric and illegal Israeli attack on the Qatari capital on September 9 — failed to take any practical steps to halt the expanding Israeli aggression, which now steadily cannibalises more Arab lands in pursuit of Greater Israel.

With this inaction, despite open Israeli threats of future attacks on Qatar, it has become painfully clear that the besieged Palestinians cannot count on support even from their own. They have been left to fend for themselves as the Israelis accelerate their live-streamed Final Solution.

Share

All my articles will always be available for free, but this work wouldn’t be possible without your support. Please consider a paid subscription here or on Ko-fi or Patreon. Thank you.

Buy me a coffee