A US judge on Monday dismissed a criminal case against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani after the Trump administration decided to drop fraud and bribery charges against him.

Adani’s lawyer, Robert Giuffra, who also represents Trump, told Justice Department officials in April that the businessman would be willing to invest $10 billion in the American economy if the charges were dropped.

“Mr. Giuffra’s efforts on Mr. Adani’s behalf culminated in a previously unreported meeting last month at the Justice Department’s headquarters in Washington, according to people familiar with the meeting. Mr. Giuffra ticked through about 100 slides outlining why prosecutors lacked basic evidence, as well as the jurisdiction even to bring the case, one of the people said,” The New York Times reported in May.

“Another slide also made an unusual offer: If prosecutors dropped the charges, Mr. Adani would be willing to invest $10 billion in the American economy and create 15,000 jobs, echoing a pledge he had made in the wake of Mr. Trump’s election.”

Facing charges of bribing Indian officials to secure a government contract and then misleading American investors by providing reassuring information about his company’s anti-corruption practices, Adani had promised to invest $10 billion and create 15,000 jobs in the United States.

That proved to be enough for him to get off the hook in a deeply corrupt Trump administration that has elevated brazen corruption to an art form.

“The Justice Department’s decision marked the latest instance in which federal prosecutors had sought to drop a high-profile white-collar criminal ​prosecution during Republican President Donald Trump’s second term in the White House,” a Reuters report noted.

Modi patron

Adani Group is one of India’s largest conglomerates, with business interests ranging from ports to power plants, renewable energy, airports, logistics, weapons manufacturing, cement factories, and media. A staunch supporter of Hindutva — the Hindu supremacist ideology espoused by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been ruling India for the past 12 years — Adani played a key role in Modi’s prime ministerial campaign in 2014. Adani, who, like Modi, comes from Gujarat, provided private jets and helicopters as Modi flitted from one election campaign to another in 2014.

That relationship has yielded vast riches for Adani.

In the 12 years that Modi has been in power, Adani’s fortune has skyrocketed from roughly $7 billion to upwards of $90 billion. His conglomerate has acquired vast swathes of land for pennies; the Modi government has been looking the other way as Adani firms have been flouting regulations and chopping down trees by the hundreds of thousands. Recently, an Indian Supreme Court redefinition of what constitutes a mountain range meant that 90 percent of the Aravalli hills could be opened up to mining and luxury real-estate projects, potentially turning the area into the Adani Group’s playground at the expense of northern India’s ecosystem. Following widespread protests and criticism, the court has put the redefinition on hold and ordered a fresh expert assessment.

The intense hatred of Muslims that informs both Jewish and Hindu supremacists has meant that the Israelis have found a willing partner in Modi’s friend when it comes to securing Indian capital in Israeli businesses.

In 2022, Adani acquired a 70 percent stake in Haifa Port in northern Israel. Four years earlier, Adani had entered into a partnership with the Israeli weapons manufacturer Elbit to manufacture drones in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad. The fruits of that partnership were dropped on the heads of helpless Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as India became an eager participant in the genocide.

The Adani-owned media group NDTV proudly celebrated India’s role in the slaughter of Palestinians at the peak of the ongoing genocide:

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Transnational corruption

Modi was banned by several Western states from travelling for his role in facilitating the anti-Muslim pogrom in Gujarat in 2002, when he was the state’s chief minister.

More than 2,000 people, mostly Muslims, were burned alive, hacked, lynched, and raped as Hindu thugs ran amok under the protection of the state. Instead of tarnishing Modi’s reputation, the pogroms burnished his credentials for India’s premiership.

Soon after his 2014 win in the federal elections, all travel restrictions against Modi were promptly dropped as the West welcomed the hate-spewing leader to stadia full of drooling Indian expats.

In 2017, Modi became the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel, breaking a taboo in Indian politics. His latest visit to the Jewish state came merely days before the Israeli-US attack on Iran in February. Speaking from the Knesset, Modi declared India’s unwavering support for the genocidal Jewish state: “India stands with Israel, firmly, with full conviction, in this moment, and beyond.”

The Israelis returned the favour by conferring a made-up award on him to indulge his award-collecting ego.

After years of being treated as a pariah by the Western powers, Modi has become the apple of their eye, with the huge Indian market of 1.46 billion people providing them with a vast market in which to flog their wares.

As Modi’s political power has soared, the fortunes of his cronies, such as Adani, have rapidly accelerated northwards.

With one of the most overtly corrupt American administrations in charge, Adani’s unscrupulous practices, which have enabled him to accumulate an enormous personal fortune, are also going global.

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