As the Israelis escalate their barbaric assault on the genocide survivors of the Gaza Strip despite Trump’s supposed ceasefire and continue to assassinate resistance personnel, Abu Obeida, the spokesman of Al-Qassam Brigades (the armed wing of Hamas), published a video speech on Tuesday, asking the guarantors of the truce: “So where are you, where is your role, and where are your guarantees?”

In the nearly 12-minute speech, he paid tribute to the martyred Qassam chief Izz al-Din al-Haddad and his successor in the role, Muhammad Odeh, both of whom were assassinated along with several family members in separate attacks weeks apart in the Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City last month. Abu Obeida emphasised that despite the decades-long Israeli practice of assassinating key Palestinian personnel, resistance to its illegitimate occupation has grown from strength to strength and the latest martyrdoms will only make the resolve of young fighters even stronger.

Abu Obeida also implored the ummah to do its bit in this fight against Western-backed Israeli evil. “You are today the guardians of the blood, and the duty of the hour is actual involvement in the battle between truth and falsehood,” he said. “Silence or standing on the sidelines is no longer acceptable.”

At a time when the dynasts of the Middle Eastern states have actively collaborated with the Israelis and Americans in the slaughter of Muslims, Abu Obeida expressed hope that they will correct their course. “Our hope is in Allah Almighty, then in you, and it will not be cut off,” he said. “We renew our call to all our nation’s sons, components, and forces to set aside differences and correct their compass toward the nation’s primary enemy.”

The following are excerpts from Abu Obeida’s speech (translated by RNN):

It has become clear to every person of insight and sound nature that we are facing a vile enemy that possesses no ethics other than their opposites and does not recognise the sanctity of agreements. It misread the scene and miscalculated again, understanding flexibility as weakness and patience as retreat. It did not know that we will not forget and will not forgive, and that the bill of reckoning will remain open until it is paid in full and heavily, by the permission of Allah.

If our cowardly enemy imagines that it can weaken us by assassinating our leaders, then their blood is the fuel that drives our ship to overcome difficulties and a testament to the sincerity of our cause, our leadership, and our cohesion with our people, offering our necks in defence of theirs.

We are in the station of martyrdom and martyrs and in the shadow of the cascade of blood flowing from our people in proud Gaza, which has not stopped despite the false agreements and deceptive understandings. We remember all the martyrs from our people, our nation, our leaders, and our fighters, and we send greetings to their pure souls and their patient families.

We recall here our great leaders who were martyred recently, and we specifically mention the martyr and great commander Izz al-Din al-Haddad (Abu Suhaib), commander of the Qassam Brigades General Staff, who began his journey in the early days of jihadist work, then accompanied the various stages of our people’s resistance, progressed in jihadist work, and supervised many heroic operations.

The funeral of martyred Qassam leader Izz al-Din al-Haddad (Abu Suhaib).

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The great martyr held many leadership positions, most notably his command of the Gaza Brigade and the combat arms wing. He also had a central role in planning, preparing, and supervising the October 7 crossing. He then led the defensive operations in the northern Gaza sector, during which the occupation suffered heavy losses, up to his command of the Qassam General Staff, succeeding the two great commanders Muhammad al-Deif and Muhammad al-Sinwar in a highly sensitive stage, which he led with all wisdom and competence until Allah granted him the honour of martyrdom with his family, joining his martyred fighter sons.

We also recall the martyr and great commander Muhammad Odeh (Abu Omar), that silent, giving man who left a mark in every field, preferred to work in the shadows, and was close to the great martyr of the nation, Abu Khaled al-Deif. He was also among the first nucleus of the military industry for the Al-Qassam Brigades and commander of the Northern Brigade and the combat arms and services wing before moving to command the military intelligence wing to have a fundamental role in planning and supervising the October 7 crossing.

During the Al-Aqsa Flood, our martyr also supervised the defensive operations in the Northern Brigade, during which the enemy received strong blows. Our martyr then concluded his journey by commanding the General Staff, succeeding the great commander Izz al-Din al-Haddad, before being honoured with martyrdom with his family on the blessed Day of Arafah, joining his eldest son.

Martyred Qassam leader Muhammad Odeh (Abu Omar).

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The crimes of assassination and the daily series of killings of our people, our families, and our fighters, which have affected children, the elderly, and women, and everything the Gaza Strip is witnessing in terms of crimes and violation of the ceasefire agreement, and the occupation’s renunciation of its commitments, place the mediators and guarantors before a moment of truth. So where are you, where is your role, and where are your guarantees? When we address the mediators — away from the United States — we are addressing our families and our nation: do not equate the victim with the executioner. Stand with your brothers in Gaza, a position of honour that history will record, and let all efforts be united to bridle the occupation — our enemy, your enemy, the enemy of our nation, and every free person in this world — and force it to implement its commitments.

Let the cowardly enemy know that the martyrdom of Zaid, Jaafar, and Ibn Rawaha, may Allah be pleased with them, was not a sign of the demise of Muslim leaders or the extinction of their cause, but on the contrary, it was the birth of the unsheathed sword of Allah. So receive tidings of what will grieve you, O enemies of Allah; you have achieved nothing. Leaders have remained among us who will gather against you, having drunk from the fountain of the Qur’an and Sunnah, and were raised at the hands of their great martyred leaders, imbibing their knowledge and wisdom. Our march to Allah Almighty will not stop, and a banner raised by the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him, will not fall.

To the sons of our steadfast people everywhere, and to the fighters of our nation in all our Arab and Islamic countries, we say: You are today the guardians of the blood, and the duty of the hour is actual involvement in the battle between truth and falsehood. Silence or standing on the sidelines is no longer acceptable. Our hope is in Allah Almighty, then in you, and it will not be cut off. We renew our call to all our nation’s sons, components, and forces to set aside differences and correct their compass toward the nation’s primary enemy.

Your enemy’s weakness has appeared before Gaza’s fighters, who humiliated it with their simple weapons, and before the heroic fighter Amjad Al-Natsha, who struck them down with his car in the occupied West Bank.

You have an example in the free people who attacked the occupation soldiers on the borders of Palestine, and in all the resistance forces that have brought woes to the Zionist enemy, and in Lebanon of pride, whose heroic sons have written epics. Greetings to everyone who stood with Palestine and supported it, and may the eyes of the cowards never close.

O generous people of Gaza, O patient women of Gaza, O its elders, youth, and children, O families of the martyrs and O symbol of giving, we have followed your words, listened to your chants, and watched your marches in bidding farewell to the martyred leaders. It is forbidden for us to betray this blood, this resolve, and these sacrifices. So have confidence in your Lord, then in yourselves, and in your resistance. We will continue on the path our leaders died for and what you have sacrificed for, and we will remain faithful to you and to your embrace of your fighter sons.

These sacrifices, which have become great, will bear fruit, by the permission of Allah, in a clear victory. For there is no dark night that is not followed by dawn, victory, and empowerment.

Allah’s blessing be upon the one who said: how many a loneliness was followed by solace, and darkness followed by light. Light is derived. No sword is sharper in every battle than the hope of people after they have despaired. And Allah is predominant over his affairs, but most people do not know. And indeed, it is a jihad, for victory or martyrdom.

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