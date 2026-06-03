Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Inês Costa's avatar
Inês Costa
5h

What guarantees?! Forget, there’s no one to be trusted in the US or Israel government, not in the previous ones and even less in the present ones. In fact, the western civilisation is in total collapse… no one to be trusted anywhere, all nations have kept silent the last 8 decades, giving Israel all the space needed to come to a genocide, but even in the face of a genocide, most countries keep silent and keep talking and doing business with the genociders - Israel, US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, the EU… all complicit… Fuc#, it’s unbearable so much hypocrisy… the world can not go on like this!

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
6h

"blood is the fuel that drives our ship to overcome difficulties and a testament to the sincerity of our cause".

Poetic, powerful. And unfortunately expresses the reality in West Asia and it feels like the entire world. Blood is the fuel driving the insanity of human affairs.

How did we come to this?

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