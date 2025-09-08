What remains of the tank attacked by the Qassam fighters.

In the early hours of Monday morning, the Israeli media was abuzz with reports of another “difficult security incident” in the northern Gaza Strip. Details slowly emerged, revealing that Palestinian resistance fighters had fired a bullet at a tank commander and thrown an explosive device into the tank’s command cabin, killing all four Israeli terrorists inside.

After initial reports of the “difficult security incident” — Israelspeak for the resistance raining hell on the genocidal Israeli troops in Gaza — there was complete silence on the details of the event due to government censorship. Only in the evening, were the Israeli press — which the Zionists want us to believe operates in a democratic system — allowed to publish details of the devastating operation.

“According to a preliminary IDF probe, three Hamas operatives launched an attack on an army encampment in the Kafr Jabalia area, on the outskirts of Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood at around 6 a.m,” The Times of Israel reported. “The incident took place shortly after troops had returned to the outpost following an overnight activity.”

The report provided further details: “The operatives reached a tank at the entrance to the encampment and opened fire at the commander, who had his head outside the armoured vehicle’s open hatch. The gunmen then hurled an explosive device inside the tank, leading to the deaths of the four soldiers, according to the initial investigation.”

All four of the dead terrorists belonged to the Nahal Infantry Brigade’s 50th Battalion, but the terrorist Israeli military has thus far published the details of only three.

Three of the dead terrorists, who won’t be raping and killing children and their parents anymore.

The deadly operation was carried out by Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas. Qassam has yet to publish the field report or footage of the operation.

Doron Kadosh, a journalist with the official military radio channel of the Israeli army, published an interesting detail on his Twitter account that puts the superior battle-readiness of the Palestinian fighters into perspective.

“The terrorists’ [read: the Palestinian freedom fighters’] attack on the defensive post and their approach to the tank were made possible, despite the ‘dawn alertness’ period, which is supposed to be a time of heightened vigilance and readiness,” Kadosh wrote.

According to Kadosh, this is exactly the kind of scenario that the Israelis prepare for, yet they couldn’t thwart the successful ambush: “Security officials say this is exactly the scenario for which the forces prepare — an attack on a defensive post in a guerrilla warfare format. Despite the high alertness against such attacks, the terrorists [read: the freedom fighters] managed to carry out a successful attack. The IDF continues to investigate the incident.”

In other words, despite being hemmed in from all sides and enduring a brutal full-spectrum blockade for nearly two decades and bombarded non-stop for nearly two years, the Palestinian resistance continue to outsmart the Israelis on the battlefield and foil their plans. Wherever Israel’s genocidal troops have reared their ugly heads in the Gaza Strip over the last two years, they have been expertly sniped or consumed in a ball of fire — just as occurred on Monday.

Attacks like the one carried out today have become increasingly common over the past several months. This kind of operation was best captured on camera in June, when a Qassam fighter climbed atop an armoured troop carrier and hand delivered an explosive through its open hatch to burn all seven genocidaires inside alive (you can read the details of that operation and savour the full video here):

These operations are also a strong illustration of how Qassam’s strategies have evolved as the genocidal war has progressed. In the early days of the ground assault, Qassam fighters placed the Shuath explosives under the tanks. In its original form, the Shuath functioned as an explosively formed penetrator which, once detonated, turned a metal plate into a deadly projectile, causing casualties among the Israelis ensconced in their tanks.

However, noticing that the Israelis tend to keep the hatches of their tanks open, primarily due to the heat in Gaza, Qassam devised a smaller version of the Shuath, which is easier to carry and drop into the open hatch to increase the likelihood of casualties. This change has had a devastating effect so far. The four dead Israelis on Monday are the latest victims of this war-time Qassam innovation.

As part of their latest iteration of accelerated ethnic cleansing in Gaza City, the Israelis have flattened dozens of high-rises that housed displaced civilians — calling their barbarism “a huge hurricane” that hit “the skies of Gaza City” — and have openly boasted of opening “the gates of hell” on the starved and unarmed civilians of the besieged enclave.

Israelis have indeed been murdering dozens of Palestinians every single day for nearly two years running, but they are still no closer to curbing the resistance in the Strip. Palestinian fighters are killing and wounding them regularly.

While thousands of their troops have plausibly been killed, over 80,000 have been classified as broken goods, who will likely live the remainder of their lives on state doles funded by American taxpayers.

Abu Obeida, the Qassam spokesman, in a series of messages on August 29, declared that the fighters are ready and in high spirits, and warned the Israelis that Gaza City operations will likely be the end of the Zionists still alive in Gaza, while the dead will “disappear forever”:

The Israeli enemy’s criminal plans to occupy Gaza will be a curse upon its political and military leadership, and the Israeli army will pay the price with the blood of its soldiers, and it will increase the chances of capturing new soldiers, God willing. Our fighters are on high alert, ready, and in high spirits. They will present unique examples of heroism and bravery, and will teach the invaders harsh lessons, with God’s help. War criminal Netanyahu and his Nazi ministers have stubbornly decided to reduce the number of living Israeli captives by half and that most of the bodies of their dead prisoners will disappear forever, for which the Israeli army and its terrorist government will bear full responsibility. We will protect the Israeli captives as much as we can, and they will remain with our fighters in areas of combat and confrontation, under the same conditions of risk and living. We will announce every prisoner killed by the aggression with their name, picture, and proof of their death.

On Monday, it was the Israelis publishing the names, pictures, and proof of their dead terrorists after another deadly Qassam ambush.

With the Israeli army acknowledging its failures “despite the high alertness against such attacks,” the future does not bode well for those in the crosshairs of the Qassam fighters.

