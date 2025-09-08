Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
27m

"Three of the dead terrorists, who won’t be raping and killing children and their parents anymore."

A.M.F. = Adios, motherfuckers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Gian 🔻🍉's avatar
Gian 🔻🍉
16mEdited

Looking at the pictures, it is evident that the dead motherfuckers are junger and junger. They are sending children to fight, it will end like in Berlin 1945: same nazi race, same bitter end.

Free Palestine 🇵🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture