Abu Obeida: Life, sacrifice, and the making of a Palestinian icon

Egyptian journalist Abdullah Elshrif last Sunday published a revealing 25-minute video (with hardcoded English subtitles) on the legendary Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida, whose martyrdom was announced by his successor in the role late last month.

Hudhayfa Samir Abdullah Al-Kahlout was born on February 11, 1985, in the much safer surroundings of Saudi Arabia, where his father, Samir Al-Kahlout, taught geography for 15 years. Al-Kahlout Sr. decided to take his twelve children back to Gaza in 1998 and settle in the resistance hotbed of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Hudhayfa had a religious upbringing and became a hafidh (memoriser of the Qur’an) at a very young age. A bright student, he scored 93.3 percent in his high school exams, giving him the option to choose any subject. While typically students with such scores pursue engineering or medicine, Hudhayfa chose Islamic studies.

While at university, Hudhayfa fought the Israelis during the Second Intifada as a distinguished militant of Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing. He wanted to continue on the same trajectory; however, Hudhayfa’s eloquence in delivering mission updates convinced Hamas higher-ups that his talents were best suited to the role of spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades. Against his wishes, Hudhayfa, at just 19 and already a company commander in the Eastern Jabalia Brigade due to his fighting prowess, took up the role and was officially named the spokesman of Al-Qassam Brigades in 2006. The Abu Obeida nom de guerre was chosen after Abu Obeida ibn al-Jarrah, a companion of the Prophet (peace be upon him).

Growing into the role, Abu Obeida went on to become arguably the most recognised figure in the Arab world, despite never showing his face in public for security reasons. The love and admiration he commanded, not only from his people in Palestine and the diaspora but also from across the Arab and Muslim world, would be the envy of despots who proclaim themselves kings and rule with an iron fist in these lands.

When Abu Obeida spoke, everyone listened — even the Israelis — for they knew the weight his words carried. Starting as a representative of Al-Qassam Brigades in 2005, he built the media arm of the leading armed resistance group in Palestine from the ground up, turning it into a well-oiled machine that was always on top of information warfare, giving hope and reassurance to Palestinians and keeping their occupiers on their toes. Abu Obeida’s impact is best summed up by the viral image of an elderly Palestinian man standing upright while listening to one of his speeches: such was the reverence and attention he commanded.

Hudhayfa with his father.

Elshrif’s video reveals Hudhayfa’s remarkable character as a son, family man, militant, spokesman, and much-loved, distinguished leader — never letting go of his gentleness despite the enormous weight on his shoulders. It also quashes many of the lies anti-resistance voices perpetuate. Many of them — I won’t dignify them by naming them — claim that the leaders of the resistance insulate themselves from danger, enjoying lives of relative security while feeding young men into the resistance furnace. While that lie has already been debunked multiple times over during the course of the last two years of the genocide itself — with the martyrdom of nearly all of the top Hamas and Al-Qassam leadership, including then-head of Hamas and Al-Qassam, Yahya Sinwar, himself fighting the Israelis on the battlefield — Hudhayfa’s story adds yet another layer to the sacrifices resistance leaders make.

Indeed, fulfilling his early wish to fight on the frontlines, Abu Obeida took up arms and confronted the Jewish invaders during the genocidal war, the documentary reveals. We may yet see footage of him facing the Jewish usurpers directly.

Another lie that these low-IQ anti-resistance but supposedly pro-Palestine voices — as if such a position can ever exist — relentlessly peddle is that resistance figures amass vast personal fortunes, living in extravagant luxury with billions hidden away in offshore accounts. If such voices were not taking all their talking points directly from the Israelis, they would know that their favourite genocidaires have been killing Palestinian resistance figures all over the world for a very long time. The Israelis assassinated Al-Qassam engineer Muhammad Zouari in Tunisia; Ghassan Kanafani in Beirut; Mahmoud Al-Mabhouh in Dubai; and Fathi Shaqaqi in Malta, while Khaled Mashal survived an assassination attempt in Jordan, to cite just a handful of examples. During the Flood itself, they killed Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut, and nearly eliminated the entirety of Hamas leadership in Doha last September. Of course, just like the average Palestinian in Gaza, every single resistance leader based abroad has lost numerous family members in the ongoing genocide. In fact, Abdullah Hamad, a resistance fighter and the son of key Hamas figure and negotiator Ghazi Hamad, was killed in a Rafah tunnel after the “ceasefire,” having endured months of suffering with fellow fighters trapped in Israeli-occupied territory.

Hudhayfa’s father could have lived a life of relative luxury with his children in the much quieter environs of Saudi Arabia, away from the crucible of Gaza and thankless Palestinian politics. His bright children would have grown up to take any profession of their choosing and settled into easy lives in the Arab world or even taken up citizenship in European or North American countries. Yet Al-Kahlout Sr. put the struggle for the liberation of his homeland above all else, leaving behind all other possibilities to return to Jabalia. Even from Jabalia, Hudhayfa, whose Master’s thesis was titled The Holy Land between Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, had opportunities to pursue his PhD in Algeria and Morocco, but his commitments to the resistance — and internal security protocols — saw him forego those opportunities.

An integral part of the Palestinian fabric, Abu Obeida, who lost 25 kilogrammes in bodyweight amid the genocide due to the Israeli blockade, broke down multiple times during what has become his last speech, the documentary reveals. He was overcome by the state of affairs in Gaza, the total abandonment of the Palestinian cause by Muslim states, and the radio silence of Islamic scholars at a time when Islamic sanctities are being trampled by Jewish supremacists and Muslims are being slaughtered en masse, their annihilation broadcast live for months.

Over the years, Abu Obeida survived multiple Israeli assassination attempts and about half a dozen attacks during the ongoing genocide. It ultimately took a traitor to tip off the Israelis about his location when he went to meet his loved ones after months of separation. The multiple bombs the Israelis dropped on the Gaza City building to assassinate Abu Obeida killed 40 members of the Al-Kahlout clan, including three of his four children and his wife, Isra Ghassan Jabr. Ibrahim, Hudhayfa’s eldest son, after whom he took his real kunya, Abu Ibrahim, is his only living child and the sole survivor of the bombing, having sustained critical injuries.

In just 40 years, Abu Obeida scripted one of the most luminous pages in modern history, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire millions long after his ascension to his Lord.

Hamas’s tribute to Abu Obeida.

How wondrous is your face when suddenly revealed...

It’s reverence grows without a mask.

Angels and rifles sent their blessings upon you,

As did the trenches and the Brigades of Al-Qassam.

