Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
1h

Rule of thumb: Don't believe a goddamned thing Trump says. Frontal lobe deterioration superimposed upon a lifetime of habitual lying. And now add the fact that I doubt he's aware of what he said yesterday, except to read it on his private social.

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Chris N's avatar
Chris N
32m

The Iranians say what they mean and mean what they say. Here in Canada and the “West”, many cannot comprehend that level of straightforwardness because of all the lies and nonsense we are bombarded with

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