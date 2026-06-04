Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Palestine Will Be Free
7h

Commenting is free, but let's not abuse the privilege. Be respectful. Disagreements are welcome; personal attacks, insults, and abusive language are not. Violators may be permanently banned.

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
7h

Here are the knee-jerk connections my brain forges now, and it depresses the hell out of me:

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation --> Kushner--> Buying private Albanian island with Ivanka (what a waste of protoplasm) --> Zionist scum already bought up Cypress, maybe Greece --> Zionist billionaire tentacles everywhere in the world --> extermination technology desperately needed. Go ahead, indict me under some antisemitism or anti-terrorism statute. I sincerely believe it's reached a critical point: us or them. Gaza merely a demo stage.

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