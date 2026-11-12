Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Giuseppe's avatar
Giuseppe
9h

Israel criminal and baby killer

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Khaled Ashqar's avatar
Khaled Ashqar
9h

الاطفال يعانون في غزة ، اللهم الطف بهم

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