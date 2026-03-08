Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
37m

The Devil IsRael. The Antichrist.

Reply
Share
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
38m

In other words, Iran needs to turn up the heat.

Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture