Iranian father mourns the murder of his child by Israeli-American genocidaires.

Over the past two and a half years of the ongoing relentless Israeli barbarism in the Gaza Strip, its neighbouring states, and the broader Middle East extending all the way to Qatar and Iran, seismic shifts have taken place around the world. Among other things, an overwhelming majority of the global population comprehends the Palestinian issue to a much greater extent than in the past; more Americans now sympathise with Palestinians than with Israelis; international law has been proven to be cheaper than the paper it is written on; and international organisations have been revealed to be completely hollow institutions in which psychopaths and sociopaths strut around in tidy suits.

One thing, however, has remained totally unchanged: the genocidal bloodlust of Israeli Jews.

As I have reported in these pages — here, here, here, and here — for example, surveys since October 7 have consistently revealed an overwhelming support among Israeli Jews across the artificial political divide for relentless slaughter of non-Jews in occupied Palestine and everywhere else. From supporting the killing of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank to the slaughter of Lebanese, Syrians, Yemenis, and Iraqis, Israeli Jews simply cannot get enough of their blood fix.

Now, the latest poll by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI), published on Wednesday, has revealed typical overwhelming support for the ongoing Israeli-American genocidal campaign in Iran that began on February 28.

A staggering 93.2 percent of Israeli Jews expressed support for the illegal war against Iran that has already killed nearly 2,000 Iranians within just nine days. A mere 1.2 percent of Israeli Jews said they strongly opposed the war. Just 1.2 percent! I challenge you to find surveys on any topic that show such overwhelming support for a cause.

These numbers are, to put it very mildly, stunning.

Furthermore, a vast majority of Israeli Jews expressed overwhelming support for Netanyahu in leading Israel through the genocidal campaign in Iran.

Having overseen the culling of potentially hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, thousands of Lebanese, and hundreds of Yemenis, Syrians, and Iraqis over just the last two and a half years, Netanyahu enjoys the support of 74 percent of Israeli Jews for the latest assault on Iran.

As I reported on another survey last year, if Israelis voted in October, Netanyahu’s Likud would still emerge as the largest party. Back then, I wrote, “If Netanyahu knows the Israelis, they know him too. And in him, they see the best outlet for their genocidal expression.” This observation continues to hold six months later.

Continuing the theme of apocalyptic bloodshed, a whopping 56.6 percent of Israeli Jews opined that the murderous campaign against Iranians should continue “until the military objectives are achieved as well as the political objective of overthrowing the Ayatollah regime.”

The military objectives include finishing off Iran’s nuclear capabilities and diminishing its ballistic missile programme to nothing more than glorified fireworks so it becomes totally impotent against any aggression. Only 36 percent of Israeli Jews want to stop with that; 56.6 percent of Israeli Jews want a new system of governance to be put in place before they loosen their fangs from Iranian flesh.

In other words, democracy will only come to Iran when the majority of the roughly 7.7 million Israeli Jews choose the leader for the 93 million Iranians, who are roughly 1,000 miles and three countries away. This astonishing hubris has few parallels in history.

Furthermore, the rampant discrimination practised in this apartheid genocidal state is reinforced by a rather innocuous question in the short six-question survey. About 95.2 percent of Israeli Jews said that they “have a safe room in my home” or they “have a public shelter nearby” to hide from the Iranian retaliatory strikes. Only 4.8 percent of Israeli Jews do not have access to either.

Arabs with Israeli passports do not have such protection. More than half of them (50.5 percent) lack adequate protection in their homes or access to a nearby public shelter. There have been copious videos of discrimination when Arabs have tried to take shelter in public spaces, with Jews shooing them away or shutting the door on them.

Liberals in the West still parrot the line that Netanyahu is an oddity in Israeli politics and that, after his removal, Israel will go back to being an innocent little rose in the hostile Arabian desert. Survey after survey — going way before the start of the genocide in the Gaza Strip — has, however, unmistakably revealed that all such voices are either lying through their teeth or paying no attention to the region beyond reading Netanyahu’s tweets, the Israeli lobby’s press releases, and watching the nonstop stream of propaganda that Hollywood churns out.

This depth of inhumanity in an entire population cannot be explained by the quest for securing oil and land for the future. It goes much deeper. The rhetoric for the extermination of non-Jews in Palestine and its neighbourhood is always backed by religious texts. Viewing the rest of humanity as lesser than themselves, Jewish religious authorities have regularly declared that the lives and lands of goyim are theirs for the taking. It’s a divine command.

Last month, Yair Lapid, the face of the Israeli left, backed ‘Biblical’ borders for Israel. He declared, “I support anything that will allow the Jews a large, broad, strong land and a safe haven for us, our children, and our children’s children. That I support.”

“Zionism is based on the Bible, our mandate over the land of Israel is biblical, the biblical borders of Israel are very clear,” he added. “I believe our ownership deed over the land of Israel is the Bible, therefore the borders are the Bible’s borders.”

Netanyahu, the face of the Israeli right, has also made no bones about the fact that he is waging a “spiritual war” in pursuit of Greater Israel.

Backed by the world’s most powerful state, whose representative in Israel publicly declared, “It would be fine if they took it all,” in reference to the lands between the Euphrates and the Nile, Israelis have everything going for them in their genocidal quest.

When seen in light of a people who believe they have God’s mandate as chosen ones to slaughter everyone else and take all their possessions for themselves, these surveys of overwhelming bloodlust start to make sense.

It portends a bleak future for the rest of us.

