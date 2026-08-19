More than 867,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are “living in rudimentary and dilapidated tents that are no longer fit for shelter,” according to the Gaza Government Media Office.

As nearly the entirety of the Gaza Strip has been reduced to rubble, and barely any physical structures are left standing after nearly three years of continuous genocidal Israeli assault, genocide survivors have been forced to dwell in plastic tents.

According to a United Nations estimate, Gaza has more than 60 million tonnes of rubble, which means “on average every person in Gaza today is surrounded by 30 tonnes of rubble.” Since the Israelis have prohibited the entry of trucks and excavation equipment, Palestinians have been forced to live in and around the wreckage of their homes. Reconstruction of the enclave remains a distant prospect.

This was entirely by Israeli design.

“Gaza will eventually turn into a city of tents,” an unnamed Israeli defence official said at the very start of the genocide. “There will be no buildings.”

Such genocidal rhetoric has been a consistent feature of the Israeli political leadership since the start of the assault on Palestinians. “Gaza will be entirely destroyed,” Smotrich boasted last year.

This deliberate Western-backed Israeli policy has translated into extreme hardship for Palestinians. After years of continuous use and repeated displacement, the tents have been repeatedly dismantled and re-pitched, becoming badly frayed and no longer providing adequate shelter from the searing summer sun or winter cold. Furthermore, the Israelis have severely restricted the entry of tents and prefabricated housing units, forcing Palestinians to live under extremely precarious conditions.

As genocide survivors brace for a fourth consecutive winter in the midst of the Western-funded Israeli genocidal assault, the authorities in Gaza have appealed to the global community to press for the entry of tents into the besieged enclave:

The Office warned of the worsening suffering with the approach of the winter season, urging the international community to press for the entry of weather-resistant caravans and tents, insulation materials, and shelter supplies, and to work on clearing the rubble and rehabilitating infrastructure. It emphasised that providing safe shelter has become an urgent necessity to protect children, the elderly, the sick, and the most vulnerable groups from the risks of cold and disease.

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Last winter was particularly devastating in Gaza, as rain submerged tents in large parts of the enclave, making it impossible for residents to keep themselves warm in freezing temperatures. Multiple infants and young children died from severe hypothermia amid freezing conditions, as they were deprived of warmth in their ramshackle tents and hospitals did not have the capacity to provide them with shelter.

The punishing winter last year swept away more than 127,000 tents, according to assessments by the Gaza Civil Defence.

A report published in June gave a sobering assessment of the catastrophic situation in Gaza. “Across Gaza, around 170,000 households, equivalent to nearly one million people, live in tents,” the Norwegian Refugee Council reported.

“Another 5,000 households sleep outdoors, while 52,000 households live in overcrowded shelters. This month, 850,000 people still lack emergency shelter items such as plastic sheeting, plywood, and rope.”

It highlighted that the catastrophe is entirely engineered by the Israelis, who enjoy unconditional support from Western leadership for all the barbarism they inflict on the helpless Palestinians: “These figures point to a shelter crisis driven not by weather, but by destruction, displacement, and blocked relief.”

“Gaza’s families are not facing a natural disaster. They are being forced to endure deadly heat in emergency shelters that were never designed to withstand prolonged displacement or high temperatures. Simple measures such as shading, ventilation and basic shelter improvements can significantly reduce risks and improve living conditions, but this is currently not available inside of Gaza and deliberately not being allowed to enter,” said Jehan Salim, Shelter Cluster Coordinator.

The Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip has meant that only a fraction of the agreed-upon aid has entered the enclave since the start of the so-called ceasefire last October, further worsening conditions. In the current circumstances, there is no way for genocide survivors to fortify or replace their tents with new ones. They are being forced to endure another biting winter in ramshackle plastic tents.

Going by the winters of the past few years, many more Palestinian infants and children will likely lose their lives if the Israelis are not forced to allow the necessary aid into the besieged enclave.

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