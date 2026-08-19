Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Sirpa Kaunisto's avatar
Sirpa Kaunisto
7h

Enough is Enough!! We must go to the streets and refuse to leave before our governements starts to listen us and start to act against Israel. Stop GENOCIDE!!!!!!! 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸

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Baz's avatar
Baz
7h

This is designed to make Gaza uninhabitable so they can eventually clear it. Ethnic clensing and genocide as clear as day. What will it take for Europe to stop it?

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