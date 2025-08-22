Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carlé Costa's avatar
Carlé Costa
8h

Israel is digging their own grave. Unleashed depravity and sadism, overwhelming cruelty and hipocresy, acting so mad and psychopathic as no nightmare or history can match.

We knew it. Their goal or final solution always was extermination. Their "Amalek" biblical excuse for anihilation of the owners of the land their stole.

The West is engage in this horrific crime. And this crime preclude the crimes to come, if we are not fighting the arise of a worldwide fascism, as history has never saw.

To free Palestine would be the beginnning of a decolonization process in the global south, but of the individuals in every country of the west too. The governments became rogue than ever, in our faces.

To sustain this view of horror is not easy, but it is our duty, and to change the equation is our responsability.

Syncronization of rebellion is imperative. No more place in the world for nazism/fascism/zionism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
emily's avatar
emily
2h

if we take the estimate given by the Lancet in July 2024, of 186,000, and extrapolate the data and follow the trend of 23,000 dead per month, the death toll is likely well above 500,000 today. in that event, even zionist self-admitted ‘combatant casualties’ amount to a 99.8% civilian death toll — the most brazen and shameless genocide ever committed. at least the Third Reich hid the death camps for as long as they could.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture