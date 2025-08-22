More than 83 percent of those slaughtered by the Israelis in Gaza over the last two years of their ongoing genocide have been civilians, data from an internal Israeli intelligence database has revealed. This figure has been reported by the Israeli outlets +972 Magazine and Local Call and their British counterpart The Guardian.

This latest report on the unprecedented civilian death toll in the Gaza Strip only confirms what has long been known: that the Israelis have been indiscriminately targeting civilians in the besieged enclave. Indeed, voices inside the genocidal cesspool have consistently broadcast that they see no innocents in Gaza and everyone, including children, is fair game.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog set the genocidal tone within the first week of the assault on Gaza when he said, “It is an entire nation out there that is responsible. It is not true this rhetoric about civilians not aware, not involved. It is absolutely not true.” Yoav Gallant, the then Israeli war minister, declared all residents of Gaza to be “human animals” before proceeding to cut off all supplies to them.

Taking their lead from the civilian and military leadership, the foot soldiers of the occupation army have gone about their task in Gaza with a level of barbarism that has never been seen in warfare. The Israeli military has repeatedly brought down entire buildings full of civilians, bombed convoys along evacuation routes after designating them as safe, dropped thousand-pound bombs on playgrounds full of children, and incinerated packed mosques in the middle of prayers. Schools that had long become shelters for the homeless have been repeatedly bombed, as have hospitals with patients still inside; journalists have been bombed inside clearly marked tents.

Israeli soldiers have relentlessly boasted that vast areas in Gaza are shoot-to-kill zones, in which anyone who ventures is instantly shot. “We have a territory that we are in, and the commands are: everyone that comes inside needs to die,” one Israeli terrorist told Sky News last month. “If they’re inside, they’re dangerous, you need to kill them. No matter who it is.” The Israeli even highlighted the unarmed Palestinians they kill: “It was like pretty much everyone that comes into the territory, and it might be like a teenager riding his bicycle.”

Share Palestine Will Be Free

Israeli daily Haaretz reported similar behaviour by the occupation forces. “The division commander designated this area as a ‘kill zone,’” a senior officer in Division 252 told the outlet. “Anyone who enters is shot.”

The report, published in December last year, continued:

A recently discharged Division 252 officer describes the arbitrary nature of this boundary: “For the division, the kill zone extends as far as a sniper can see.” But the issue goes beyond geography. “We’re killing civilians there who are then counted as terrorists,” he says. “The IDF spokesperson’s announcements about casualty numbers have turned this into a competition between units. If Division 99 kills 150 [people], the next unit aims for 200.”

Killing for sport.

This sport became simplified for the Israelis with the institution of the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) supposedly meant for aid distribution. As starving Palestinians line up to receive scraps of food at these death traps, they became prey for the Israelis — and American mercenaries — lying in wait for easy human pickings.

“It’s a killing zone,” one Israeli told Haaretz in June about these aid distribution sites. “In the area where I was stationed, between one and five [Palestinians] were killed daily. They were treated as hostile forces.”

This dehumanisation was perfectly summed up by a photo posted by an Israeli soldier looking at the throng of starving Palestinians through the scope of his sniper rifle:

Share

In a grotesque modus operandi, the Israelis have designated most of those they kill as “terrorists” — their label for Palestinian resistance fighters, primarily from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Now Israel’s own database has revealed that it has been — as usual — lying all along.

From the report by +972 Magazine, Local Call and The Guardian:

“We are reporting a lot of Hamas operatives killed, but I think most of the people we report as dead are not really Hamas operatives,” an intelligence source who accompanied forces on the ground told +972, Local Call, and the Guardian. “People are promoted to the rank of terrorist after their death. If I had listened to the brigade, I would have come to the conclusion that we had killed 200 percent of Hamas operatives in the area.”

The report recounts how Israel’s estimate of the resistance fighters it has killed has swung wildly through the course of the genocide, putting a question mark on the authenticity of its claims:

Mysterious jumps and drops in militant casualty numbers continued into 2024. In February of that year, the IDF Spokesperson claimed that Israel had killed 13,000 Hamas operatives, but a week later, the army reported a lower figure of 12,000. By August 2024, the army declared that it had killed 17,000 Hamas and PIJ operatives — a number that shrank again two months later to 14,000 killed “with high probability.” In November 2024, Netanyahu put the number “close to 20,000.” In his retirement speech in January of this year, outgoing Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi reiterated that Israel had killed 20,000 militants in Gaza since October 7. And in June, the right-wing Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies at Bar-Ilan University cited military sources claiming that the number of militant casualties in Gaza stood at 23,000.

But the actual number of the combatants the Israelis have killed is vastly lower than what they publicly claim:

According to the data, which was obtained in May of this year, the Israeli army believed it had killed around 8,900 operatives since October 7 — the deaths of 7,330 of whom were considered certain and 1,570 recorded as “probably dead.” The vast majority of them were junior, with the army suspecting it had killed 100-300 senior Hamas operatives out of a total of 750 named in the database.

The report states that the Israelis have killed only one-fifth of the original strength of the resistance fighters:

Still, the data obtained from the intelligence database shows that Israel has killed only one-fifth of those it considers to be militants.

Given how active and effective the resistance remains, as attested by its near non-stop operations across the length and breadth of the Gaza Strip, it is safe to assume that the Israeli intelligence estimate is probably accurate — if not still an overcount — regarding the number of fighters it has managed to kill, notwithstanding its public bluster.

Unarmed civilians, however, have been bearing the brunt of a genocidal enemy that sees terrorists in days-old babies and their wheelchair-bound grandparents who have not had a proper meal in days.

Even the 83 percent civilian fatality figure is most likely a huge underestimate.

Basing its report on field documentation, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor in December 2023 revealed that “at least nine out of 10 Palestinian deaths resulting from Israeli attacks are in fact civilian deaths.”

If anything, Israeli terrorism has only grown more brazen and unhinged in the months since then. In such a scenario, it would be entirely reasonable to assume that the actual number of killed civilians is well above 90 percent.

Let us illustrate with an example. Consider this passage from the previously quoted Haaretz report:

An officer in Division 252’s command recalls when the IDF spokesperson announced their forces had killed over 200 militants. “Standard procedure requires photographing bodies and collecting details when possible, then sending evidence to intelligence to verify militant status or at least confirm they were killed by the IDF,” he explains. “Of those 200 casualties, only ten were confirmed as known Hamas operatives. Yet no one questioned the public announcement about killing hundreds of militants.”

Ten out of 200 amounts to a mere 5 percent. According to the Israeli military source, a staggering 95 percent of those killed in that one cited mass casualty event were civilians.

Indeed, on April 28, 2025, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor reported that more than 94 percent of those killed between April 20 and 26 were civilians. The report added that this was part of a broader pattern, reflecting a deliberate attempt to wipe out entire families: “Over the past few weeks, Euro-Med Monitor’s field team has documented repeated instances of entire families being wiped out, as well as the deliberate targeting of specific families in a pattern suggesting a clear intent to annihilate them.”

This is not an aberration; it has been the norm in Gaza. More than 17,000 children have been killed. More than 39,000 children have been orphaned. As of March this year, Al Jazeera reported, “2,200 Palestinian families were completely wiped out from the civil registry, all of their members killed. More than 5,120 families had only one member left.” The death count is well into the hundreds of thousands, far above the official number that hovers just over 62,000. These are grotesque, genocidal numbers.

The latest report from the Zionist outlets putting the civilian casualty figure at 83 percent is, at best, misleading — and, at worst, a deliberate whitewash serving to minimise the unforgivable crimes of the genocidal Israelis.

Share

Please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription here or on Ko-fi or Patreon. Thank you.

Buy me a coffee