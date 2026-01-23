Palestine Will Be Free

☪️正美
18h

It’s all a lie! They lie! America lies! What truth does the world bear enough, to make a difference in a live-streamed GENOCIDE backed by nations of a modern, self-assumed “civil” world, when the bonobos have what we lack- more grey matter volume, and a thicker connection between the amygdala and ventral anterior cingulate cortex, making them superior in their own right, to the one, who places himself upon a pedestal, yet who cannot achieve what is known about the bonobo!

3 replies
Patricia Sayler
19h

Some ceasefire!

