In the 100 days since the start of the so-called “ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip, the Israelis have violated it a staggering 1,298 times (more than a dozen violations every single day) and killed at least 483 Palestinians (an average of five a day), the governing authorities in Gaza have revealed.

“The number of martyrs during the period covered by the agreement reached 483, distributed as follows: 169 children (35%), 64 women (13.3%), 19 elderly persons (3.5%), 191 civilian men (39.8%), and 39 resistance fighters (8.1%),” Hamas said in a four-page memorandum it handed to “the mediators and guarantor parties” on January 19.

“A total of 96.3% of the martyrs were killed within the ‘yellow line,’ namely in areas that are supposed to be protected under the ceasefire agreement. This constitutes clear evidence that these crimes were not isolated incidents or field errors, but rather the result of a systematic and deliberate policy that directly targeted civilians and aimed to undermine the agreement and strip it of its humanitarian and legal substance.”

The memorandum added: “The number of injured reached 1,294, at an average of 13 injuries per day, distributed as follows: 428 children (33%), 262 women (20%), 66 elderly persons (5%), 528 civilian men (41%), and 10 resistance fighters (1%).”

It also counted “200 demolition and blast operations of residential blocks and homes”; the abduction of “50 civilians and fishermen at sea”; the incursion of Israeli terrorists “by distances ranging between 200 and 1,300 meters” inside the so-called yellow line; the “deliberate strangulation” of Gaza’s medical infrastructure; the restriction of aid — the number of aid trucks did not exceed “26,111 out of the 60,000 trucks agreed upon for that period”; the continued closure of the Rafah crossing; the Israeli refusal to disclose “the fate of dozens of detainees and missing persons”; and the withholding of “more than 1,200 bodies” of Palestinians.

These numbers paint a picture of a “ceasefire” stripped of all meaning — a ceasefire where one party has fulfilled all its obligations while the other has fulfilled none. Even these stark stats do not reveal the full extent of the suffering that the Israelis continue to inflict upon the genocide survivors in the Gaza Strip.

It does not reveal the food scarcity, the long treks for fresh water, the lack of sanitation due to the total dismantling of Gaza’s infrastructure, or the flooding of tents in the chilly winter, which has frozen to death at least nine infants as their families struggle to keep them warm without blankets and adequate shelter. Two such infants have died in the last couple of days alone:

Ali Abu Zour (3 months) died on Thursday:

Yusuf Omar Abu Hamala (6 months) died on Friday:

Instead of addressing the unending catastrophe gripping the besieged enclave, Trump, who has fronted the supposed “ceasefire” since it was first floated in October last year, is busy constituting a so-called “Board of Peace.”

In what appears to be an organisation full of world-renowned grifters, the “Board of Peace” is currently busy collecting members of all stripes, including Netanyahu himself. Not a man given to subtlety, Trump has boasted that it will comprise “the most prestigious assembly of leaders ever formed, at any time.”

Trump’s grifter son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who also sits on the Board of Peace, has just presented a dystopian vision of a future Gaza — without any visible Palestinians — that would rival Dubai in its soullessness and potentially Epstein Island in debauchery, a hideous sample of which Trump posted soon after taking office last year.

This repulsive spectacle at Davos and Trump’s bombast about his “most prestigious Board of Leaders,” when seen in the light of the immense suffering of the Palestinians in Gaza, reveal a grotesque moral inversion — a complete divorce from reality.

While Palestinian infants freeze to death in collapsing tents, their parents raped and tortured to death in Israeli dungeons, and while entire families scavenge for water and food amid rubble and sewage, the architects and guarantors of this sham “ceasefire” parade their fantasies of profit, prestige, and power on global stages.

An unfolding, years-long catastrophe of immense proportion has been turned into a real-estate opportunity to build the next Vegas for the paedophile hucksters in positions of power. The obscenity lies not only in the gratuitous violence devouring Palestinians in Gaza itself, but in the pageantry surrounding their continued annihilation. What is on display instead is a collapse of conscience — a world order in which genocide survivors are expected to endure starvation, exposure, killings, and grief in silence, while their tormentors and their enablers rebrand devastation as diplomacy and peace.

In that context, the word “ceasefire” sounds obscene. It serves as a linguistic shield behind which ghastly crimes continue in broad daylight, accountability is non-existent, and suffering is rendered invisible. For Palestinians in Gaza, there has been no peace, no pause, and no protection — only a slower, colder, and more calculated form of destruction, unfolding behind the curtains, away from the cameras and commentary, under the approving gaze of those who claim to be building a better world. And we are all poorer for it.

