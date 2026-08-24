The Israelis have violated the Trump-fronted so-called ceasefire that went into effect in October 2025 a staggering 4,379 times over the last 315 days, according to the Gaza Government Media Office on Monday. This amounts to about 14 violations every day that the ‘ceasefire’ charade has been in place.

The Israelis have killed 1,286 Palestinians in these violations and injured 4,257 others. The genocidal Jewish state has also continued its abduction campaign during the supposed truce, kidnapping 180 Palestinians in this period.

According to figures provided by the Gaza authorities, 813 bodies were recovered from under the rubble. This was despite the Israelis preventing heavy machinery and specialised excavation tools from entering the besieged enclave. It has meant that the Palestinian civil defence personnel have dug out the bodies with their bare hands and rudimentary tools.

More than 8,000 Palestinians are still believed to be buried under rubble.

A report in June that thousands of buried bodies would probably never be identified. “There is no doubt that these bodies could soon become difficult to identify,” Pat Griffiths, the spokesperson of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said at the time. “The longer it takes for human remains to be recovered, the more difficult it can be to identify them. The longer the deceased lie beneath the rubble, the more likely they will be in advanced stages of decomposition — even skeletonised — when eventually recovered.”

Not only have the relentless killings continued during the “ceasefire,” but the Israelis have also enforced a tight siege on the Gaza Strip, depriving genocide survivors of the necessary aid.

The October 2025 agreement provided for 600 daily aid trucks, including 100 fuel trucks. This would have amounted to 189,000 trucks over the past 315 days. However, the Israelis have allowed only 66,607 aid trucks, representing a mere 35 percent compliance rate.

This has translated into catastrophic conditions for Palestinians, as they struggle to secure food and water.

Families are surviving on one meal a day, children have been forced into the backbreaking labour of securing water for their families, and some have taken to manual labour to provide for their siblings and parents. Furthermore, more than 867,000 Palestinians are living in uninhabitable tents, as the Israelis have prevented reconstruction and the entry of tents.

There are also severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinians in and out of the Gaza Strip.

“The occupation authorities have permitted only 11,759 travelers to leave, out of 29,800 travelers who were supposed to be allowed to travel since the agreement was reached to reopen the Rafah border crossing, representing a 39 percent compliance rate,” the Government Media Office reported.

Even those allowed through the Rafah crossing have endured a humiliating ordeal as the Israelis have used the checkpoints to further repress long-suffering Palestinians.

The office called on “the mediators and the parties sponsoring the ceasefire agreement to compel the Israeli occupation to implement all provisions of the agreement and to immediately end its ongoing violations.”

Going by the total impunity the Jewish state has enjoyed since the start of its genocide three years ago, the Gaza authority’s fresh appeals will likely also fall on deaf years.

There appears to be no end to the suffering of Palestinians, as they continue to bury their dead, stand in long queues in front of community kitchens to secure one meal a day, and sleep in rat-infested, tattered tents, not knowing whether they will see the morning sun or be annihilated by a Western-supplied incendiary bomb dropped on their heads by the genocidal Israelis in the middle of the night.

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