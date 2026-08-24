Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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stan squires's avatar
stan squires
19h

I am from Vancouver,Canada and i want to say : Since Gaza was attacked by Israel all agreements with Israel concerning a Ceasefire, Aid Trucks entering Gaza, Safety of the People of Gaza,People of Gaza been allowed to travel to Egypt, Crossings to Egypt and more have been broken by Israel.

Israel and Israelis who support their Gov't are Genocidal Bastards,Terrorists,Zionists. Israel needs to be destroyed as soon as possible so that the People of Palestine can live in Peace.

Long Live Palestine from the River to the Sea. Death to Israel which is occupying Palestine.

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Linda Palmer's avatar
Linda Palmer
17h

Palestinians have paid the highest price! They deserve to live not under oppression and under Israeli vulgarity

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