Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
Oct 13

I wonder how soldiers of any nation can kill thousands of children, some of them who have even been orphaned and still feel righteous! The whole Israeli population is responsible for this. Not just the military. I hope they never have a moments peace and those children are avenged. I never thought they could be so barbaric. Yet they say they are doing it in defence! Small children and unarmed adults can’t hurt them that’s why it’s a genuine genocide. Baby killers deserve no mercy.

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Raggna's avatar
Raggna
Oct 13

Trump needs to be arrested and tried at the international war crimes court at The Hague.

My government ( the U. S. )

Dropping bombs on Palestinians and the people of Lebanon is making me ashamed to my core.

I can not believe anyone can support the occupied Zionist , government of the United States . Surely God must do something to stop these psychopaths in our U. S. Government .

Hopefully , Republicans will be voted out of office and Trump and his M. A. G. A.

Killers will be voted out once and forever.

We need a brand new party :

The UNITED STATES - FIRST PATRIOT PARTY.

Let us end the Democrat - Republican Party

Tweedle DEE , Tweedle Dumber Parties.

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