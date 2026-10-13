The Israelis continue to kill Palestinian children in the fourth year of their ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip and the second year of the so-called ceasefire.

Since October 7, the Israelis have killed 21,976 children and left 71,846 orphaned through the systematic and deliberate targeting of children. In an August attack, they injured a four-year-old orphaned child, who succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Osama Ahmed Abed sustained grievous injuries in an Israeli attack in the town of al-Zawayda, in the central Gaza Strip, on August 23, 2026. Later images showed Osama undergoing treatment with a head bandage, nasal tubing, and an oxygen mask.

“His aunt told local media a week ago that Osama’s father had been killed in an Israeli strike a year earlier,” Quds News Network reported. She added that his family was hoping that Osama’s life could still be saved after a piece of shrapnel pierced his head.

But that day never came.

Osama breathed his last on Tuesday, adding to the mounting toll of children slaughtered by the Israelis in their ongoing genocidal assault against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Due to the extensive destruction of medical infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, Palestinians with serious war wounds are unable to access adequate medication in the besieged enclave. Those with chronic illnesses and serious injuries are left hoping for medical evacuation to seek treatment abroad, as Gaza’s severely damaged hospitals operate with limited supplies of medicines and medical equipment.

However, the Israelis have imposed severe restrictions on travellers, depriving injured Palestinians of the opportunity to receive proper care.

According to a recent report by the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 2,027 patients, including 264 children, have died while waiting for treatment abroad. Currently, around 6,000 children are awaiting medical evacuation.

The Israelis have killed at least 1,498 Palestinians and injured 5,306 since the “ceasefire” began in October 2025.

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