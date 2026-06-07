Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Roger Toby Bourgein's avatar
Roger Toby Bourgein
1h

Zionism = Genocide

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stan squires's avatar
stan squires
1h

I am from Vancouver,Canada and i want to say : I hope Iran and Hezbollah destroys Israel. The wrong places are been destroyed.It is Israel that should be destroyed.That is the biggest problem in the world. Most People in the world are taking to the streets everywhere in support of Palestine and for Death to Israel. Israel is the biggest Problem for Peace in the world so getting rid of Israel is the right thing to do. Long Live Palestine from the River to the Sea and Death to Israel as soon as possible !

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