The people of Gaza have been enduring a genocide for a staggering 1,000 days in full view of the world, without any international institution being able to halt Israeli barbarism. Genocide survivors in Gaza have, for nearly three years, braved an almost nonstop barrage of bombs, bullets, engineered famine, hot summers, rainy winters, and sustained deprivation in tattered tents pitched over a landscape that appears straight out of a dystopian film. And still, there appears to be no end to their suffering as Israeli barbarism continues to escalate despite a supposed ceasefire.

The Israelis continue to choke the aid that enters Gaza while gradually occupying more Palestinian territory, pushing survivors into a tiny fraction of their land. Trump’s Board of Peace has merely put up a façade of a ceasefire while the Israelis continue their rampage.

“More than 90 percent of the Gaza Strip has suffered comprehensive destruction caused by the occupation,” Gaza’s Government Media Office said in a statement on Thursday, detailing the extent of the damage the Israelis, fully backed by Western powers, have caused in the besieged enclave. “Over 80 percent of the Gaza Strip’s area has been taken over by the occupation through invasion, military force, and forced displacement.”

It added that 223,000 tonnes of explosives have been dropped by the Israelis onto Gaza over the past 1,000 days.

Here are some more harrowing statistics from the Media Office statement:

73,066 people have been killed since the start of the war of genocide (counting only the bodies that reached hospitals).

9,500 people remain missing, including those believed to be buried beneath the rubble or whose fate remains unknown.

21,500 children have been killed.

12,500 women have been killed.

9,000 mothers have been killed.

22,500 fathers have been killed.

1,022 children under the age of one have been killed.

520 infants were born and died during the war of genocide.

1,700 medical personnel have been killed by the Israeli occupation.

145 civil defence personnel have been killed by the Israeli occupation.

262 journalists have been killed by the Israeli occupation.

194 municipal employees in the Gaza Strip have been killed, including four mayors.

2,800 police officers and personnel responsible for securing humanitarian aid have been killed by the Israeli occupation.

928 members of the sporting community, across all sports, have been killed.

39,022 families have been affected by massacres carried out by the Israeli occupation.

2,700 families have been completely wiped out and erased from the civil registry, with a total of 8,574 people killed.

6,020 families have been left with only a single surviving member, following the deaths of 12,917 relatives.

Children, women and older people account for 55 percent of those killed.

460 people have died from hunger and malnutrition, including 164 children.

23 people have died as a result of humanitarian aid being mistakenly airdropped.

43 percent of kidney patients have died owing to shortages of food and healthcare.

More than 12,000 miscarriages have occurred among pregnant women due to shortages of food and healthcare.

28 people, including 25 children, have died from exposure to cold in displacement camps.

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To ensure that Palestinians suffering from their attacks have no access to treatment, the Israelis have systematically dismantled Gaza’s medical infrastructure. The statement dedicated an entire section to the damage sustained by the health sector:

38 hospitals have been bombed, destroyed, or rendered inoperative by the occupation during the war.

96 primary healthcare centres have been bombed, destroyed, or rendered inoperative.

197 ambulances have been targeted by the Israeli occupation.

788 attacks have been carried out against healthcare services, including healthcare facilities, vehicles, personnel and supply chains.

84 civil defence rescue and firefighting vehicles have been destroyed either wholly or partially and require repair.

16 civil defence centres have been completely destroyed.

If 1,000 days of mass killing, starvation, displacement, and destruction have failed to compel decisive international action, it is difficult to imagine what will. These days of genocide will be remembered not only for the scale of Israel’s destruction, but for the willingness of the world’s most powerful governments and institutions to allow it to continue.

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