Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
14h

" without any international institution being able to halt Israeli barbarism".

What slays me is the volume of verbiage, both oral and written that has flowed through the UN and other bodies. And as much as I love Ms. Albanese, this eventually has become oppressive to me because of the lack of action. Always Uncle fucking Sam, my despicable country (well mine only by occupancy, not at all patriotism) always blocking the world. And the world acquiescing. WTF!

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Eren Özdemir's avatar
Eren Özdemir
14h

Had it not happened in my lifetime I would not believe a nation could be like this after ww2.

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